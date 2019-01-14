‘Bumblebee’ Star John Cena on Ultimate Career and Life Goals

When someone has a motor like John Cena, it’s tough to imagine them slowing down at any point. For the WWE Superstar turned Hollywood actor (quite successfully, earning critical acclaim recently with Bumblebee), it’s not box office dollars or awards which will allow him to sit back, grin, and feel accomplished.

Cena opened up to ComicBook.com in a recent interview following the release of Bumblebee, just days after he got back in a WWE ring for the first time in months. While the ceiling is limitless for the celebrity powerhouse, he will continue touching lives and working on his own until he finds “balance.”

“I think I share an ultimate goal that many, if not all, of us have, and that’s not regulated to the entertainment profession, that’s just an overall goal in life, and that’s to find balance,” Cena said. “That’s when I’ll be able to kick my feet up and smile and be like, ‘Yeah, I’m feeling pretty good about this’” I think that moment of feeling pretty good will probably throw off the balance, so I’ll go back to doing something else.”

While Cena wishes to continue his Hollywood career, WWE fans need not fear. He admits his time in the ring may be closer to ending than ever before but his passion for the business and career will always keep him coming back. “I could waste all the interview time you have talking about the passion I have for sports entertainment and WWE especially,” Cena said. “I really do love WWE. It’s just, you’d asked me where I see myself going and my answer was, ‘Finding balance,’ and that’s the toughest thing, trying to find balance through all this.”

Previously, the trail from Superstar to movie star was blazed by Dwayne Johnson. Johnson, whose last appearance in a WWE ring came in 2016’s Wrestlemania event, has since moved on to launch his own production company, clothing line with Under Armour, and multiple movies each year. Cena has no crystal ball to see if he will follow a similar path but his love for wrestling might keep him coming back to the ring more than it did with Johnson.

“It takes a long time to shoot a movie,” Cena explained. “They don’t let you do other stuff while you do it for insurance risks and that means long periods of time away from something I truly love. Here I am, I’ve globally promoted Bumblebee right up until three days before Christmas, and then I was given the option to take the month off, because I’m going to Vancouver to shoot another movie in mid-January. But I said, ‘No, I’d like to do as many events as I possibly can.’ Not just television or anything like that, I just wanna be back in the element, I wanna be around the superstars, I wanna be around the crowds and the people, and right now, I guess that’s me searching for that balance.”

As for whether or not fans will get a Wrestlemania 28 rematch between Cena and Johnson on the big screen, he says it would be the ultimate treat for fans although he’s not sure it will ever happen. “I am speaking for movie consumers here, but I think that’s one thing consumers would wanna see,” Cena said. “It certainly is something that they wanted to see in a WWE venue and I think that’s a good litmus test about the pulse of pop culture. Dwayne’s such a larger than life star, he truly is in his own league, but people were interested in us in that sort of universe. I feel that they would be interested in us on the big screen, as well.”

Cena seems to be achieving an impressive amount of balance already. In fact, he has helped fulfill more than 500 Make-A-Wish moments for fans of all ages and manages to keep himself career driven while also dealing with personal matters, simultaneously.

While plans for future Transformers franchise installments with Cena remain uncertain, the actor accomplished one goal already: “I think the goal of any movie, regardless of it’s a franchise, an origin tale, or a sequel, or the first one, you wanna do good all the time.”

Bumblebee is now playing in theaters worldwide.