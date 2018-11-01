Hailee Steinfeld Teases Song for ‘Bumblebee’ Soundtrack

Hailee Steinfeld has a starring role in the Transformers spinoff Bumblebee, but it looks like her contributions to the film won’t stop there.

Steinfeld recently took to Twitter to announce her newest song, “Back To Life”, which will be featured on the Bumblebee soundtrack. As Steinfeld explains in the tweet, this is the first time that she will have an original song in one of her own movies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I am beyond thrilled to announce the release of my new song #BackToLife, OUT FRIDAY which will be featured in @bumblebeemovie. This will be the first time I have a song of my own in a movie that I’ve made. 🐝😝 //t.co/pijJOUfF4O Pre-save now! X pic.twitter.com/4kncFwI03v — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) October 31, 2018

“Back To Life” will be released on Friday, November 2nd, but fans can already “pre-save” the song to the streaming app of their choice here.

Bumblebee will be a bit of a departure from the previous Transformers films, telling the coming-of-age story of Steinfeld’s Charlie Watson, who discovers that her yellow Volkswagen Beetle is actually the Autobot called Bumblebee.

“We meet her as a typical misunderstood teenager that has suffered a major loss in her life.” Steinfeld explained during the film’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. “She is looking for freedom, fill that void that she has. Looking for love, that she finds in a car that is more than a car. And then there is a sort of a love story that emerges.”

The trailers for the 1980s-set film have been very well-received thus far, with the possibility of more Transformers spinoffs already in the cards. Joining Steinfeld in the film will be John Cena, Glynn Truman, John Ortiz, Peter Cullen, Angela Bassett, and Justin Theroux.

“It really was an incredible experience working with [director Travis Knight],” John Cena, who plays Agent Burns, said during the film’s presentation at CinemaCon. “He really is a special kind of storyteller with a sensitive heart. One thing that was incredibly important to me with the relationship between Bee and Charlie Watson was that it was authentic and it was emotional and I think we accomplished that.”

Bumblebee is directed by Travis Knight, who is best known for Kubo and the Two Strings. The film is written by Christina Hodson, who has also penned the scripts to DC’s Birds of Prey and Batgirl films.

Will you be downloading Steinfeld’s song from the Bumblebee soundtrack? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Bumblebee will be released on December 21st.