‘Transformers’ Fans Are Comparing ‘Bumblebee’ Trailer to ‘The Shape of Water’

The first trailer for Bumblebee is already being embraced as a much-needed remix of the Transformers franchise, but it looks like some fans are seeing the film in a very particular way.

After the film’s first teaser trailer was released this morning, quite an array of people went to Twitter to share their thoughts — particularly, on one shot of 18-year-old Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld) and Bumblebee floating underwater. As people were quick to point out, the shot calls to mind one of the iconic scenes from last year’s Oscar-winning movie The Shape of Water.

Sure, it’s way too early to tell exactly what context this scene will have within Bumblebee, and it’s not like The Shape of Water was the first film to establish certain creature feature tropes. Still, the shot has led to quite a bit of speculation, with some even wondering if a human/Transformer romance could be in the cards.

Yes, really.

Here’s a round-up of some of those reactions.

@BrianDuffield

Was not expecting BUMBLEBEE to have big SHAPE OF WATER vibes but here we are. — The Brian Duffield (@BrianDuffield) June 5, 2018

@MarcusKBye

WAIT, IS ACADEMY AWARD NOMINEE HAILEE STEINFELD’S NEW PICTURE, BUMBLEBEE, THE SHAPE OF WATER FOR CARS? pic.twitter.com/4nCwQOTC81 — MarcusKBloom (@MarcusKBye) June 5, 2018

@RandyEffa

#BumbleBee looks like The Shape Of Water meets Iron Giant and looks adorable. I need this in my life. — Randy Effa (@RandyEffa) June 5, 2018

@strumpetchan

The new Transformers spinoff admittedly looks cute and even reminiscent of the fun from the first movie. But after The Shape of Water and the overall rise of the Monster Boyfriend trope, I’m mildly concerned about the main character getting a crush on freakin’ Bumblebee. — strumpet, more like CHUMPet (@strumpetchan) June 5, 2018

@PirateSeeker

#Bumblebee – the Shape of Gasoline. Coming to your cinema Christmas 2018. — Ria (@PirateSeeker) June 5, 2018

@Wheeler

I really feel that Bumblebee could be this year’s Shape Of Water. — Andrew Wheeler (@Wheeler) June 5, 2018

@noitsrebecca

I don’t wanna hear about how BUMBLEBEE is a ripoff of THE SHAPE OF WATER if we can’t acknowledge what THE SHAPE OF WATER is a ripoff of. Gracias. — Enfys Nest (@noitsrebecca) June 5, 2018

@verbal_kunt

Bumblebee aka The Shape of Metal pic.twitter.com/i59wQcPtaR — Shadow Recruit (@verbal_kunt) June 5, 2018

@GothCarnotaurus

Anyways as corny as it sounds, the Bumblebee movie trailer kinda cheered me up? It looks like an actual competent movie and if the girl falls in love with Bumblebee Ala Shape of Water I’ll lose my shit — thog dont caare (@GothCarnotaurus) June 5, 2018

@galacticctrash