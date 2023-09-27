Burger King has unleashed a mighty offer for PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. With the new animated movie opening only in theaters September 29th, Burger King announced that its promotional tie-ins include a line of limited-edition BK King Jr. Meal toys, an offer for a free King Jr. Meal, and a free ticket (valued at $10) to see PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie in theaters. The offerings are available now through October 15th participating U.S. Burger King restaurants, on the BK App, and on bk.com. Learn more details below.

Burger King’s exclusive line of limited-edition PAW Patrol kids’ toys features six super-powered Mighty Pups — Skye (Mckenna Grace), Chase (Christian Convery), Liberty (Marsai Martin), Marshall (Christian Corrao), Rocky (Callum Shoniker), and Rubble (Luxton Handspiker) — each with a distinctive interactive element that draws inspiration from the unique attributes and abilities of the character they’re based on.

Rocky: Save the day and light theway with this wearable toy. Press down on Rocky’s head to reveal hislight up power crystal inside his badge.

Save the day and light theway with this wearable toy. Press down on Rocky’s head to reveal hislight up power crystal inside his badge. Skye: Take to the sky with this fun flying toy. Attach Skye to the included propeller and watch her soar up to 5-feet into the air.

Take to the sky with this fun flying toy. Attach Skye to the included propeller and watch her soar up to 5-feet into the air. Chase: Activate Chase’s ability to race at lightening quick speeds by simply pulling the toy backwards and releasing.

Activate Chase’s ability to race at lightening quick speeds by simply pulling the toy backwards and releasing. Liberty: SendLiberty soaring with this spring-loaded launcher toy. Attach thefigurine to the included launcher and push the button to have Libertyzoom into action.

SendLiberty soaring with this spring-loaded launcher toy. Attach thefigurine to the included launcher and push the button to have Libertyzoom into action. Marshall: Power up and shinebright with this light up toy. Slide the switch located on Marshall’sleft leg to make his power crystal light up and flash.

Power up and shinebright with this light up toy. Slide the switch located on Marshall’sleft leg to make his power crystal light up and flash. Rubble: HaveRubble spin into action and help save the day with this launching toy.Place Rubble in the included launcher and squeeze the handle to launchhim forward and spin round in circles.

Now through October 15, members of theBurger King loyalty program can unlock a free King Jr. Meal with anypurchase of $15+ on the BK App or bk.com, plus, a $10 Fandango reward (while supplies last, limited to two redemptions per Royal Perks account) to go see PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. (To claim your movie credit, redeem the code when purchasing PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie tickets at Fandango.com or via the Fandango app.) The BK kids’ meals offer a choice of hamburger, cheeseburger, or 4 piece or 6 piece chicken nuggets, with a drink, a side, and a PAW Patrol toy.

“When Burger King received the call from ‘The Pup-Pad’ to collaboratewith Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon in celebration of the new PAW Patrolmovie, we immediately jumped on the case to create a line ofcollectable King Jr. toys that we knew both our junior BK fans and theirpawrents would love,” said Pat O’Toole, Chief Marketing Officer, BurgerKing North America. “This collaboration is the perfect way for familiesto celebrate the film while having it their way at Burger King.”

“We’re thrilled to unleash our partnership with Burger King, giving fans the chance to celebrate PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movieboth in theatres and at Burger King restaurants this September,” saidIrene Trachtenberg, SVP Worldwide Marketing & Partnerships atParamount Pictures.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, from Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies and produced by Spin Master Entertainment, sees the Mighty Pups use their super powers to save Adventure City from their archenemy, Mayor Humdinger (Ron Pardo), and the mad scientist Victoria “Vee” Vance (Taraji P. Henson). PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie opens exclusively in movie theaters September 29th.

