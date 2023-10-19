Burt Young, Paulie Actor From Rocky Series, Dies at 83

Burt Young, a beloved actor and writer known for his Oscar-nominated role as Paulie in the Rocky film franchise, has passed away at the age of 83. The news was confirmed in a statement from his daughter, Anne Morea Steingieser, to The New York Times. Young reportedly passed away on October 8th in Los Angeles, California. The cause of death is currently unknown at this time. In addition to Rocky, Young was known for his work in films like Chinatown, The Killer Elite, and Once Upon a Time in America. He was also an accomplished painter and author, writing multiple screenplays, stage plays, and a novel.

Young was born Gerald Tommaso DeLouise on April 30, 1940 in New York City. Young was trained by Lee Strasberg at the Actors Studio, and serving a tour of duty in the United States Marine Corps, during which he moonlighted as a successful boxer. He made his onscreen debut in 1970's Carnival of Blood, under the pseudonym of John Harris. He then appeared in projects like The Gang That Couldn't Shoot Straight, Born to Win, Cinderella Liberty, and Chinatown.

In 1976, Young appeared as Paulie Pennino, the best friend and brother-in-law of Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa, in the first Rocky movie. He was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role, and went on to reprise the part in Rocky II, Rocky III, Rocky IV, Rocky V, and Rocky Balboa.

"I was a butcher in the movie," Young later told The Rumpus. "It was the producers. I was the only actor that didn't audition in the first Rocky. And I got the most money for it. I had already worked for [Robert] Chartoff for several movies already. My agent was trying to get a couple of dollars from them. And [Stallone] comes up to me at MGM. I'm having a meeting with somebody. He kneels down next to me. He says, "Mr. Young, I'm Sylvester Stallone. I wrote Rocky." I said, F-cking congratulations. You did a great job. "But you've got to do it, please. You gotta." I'm going to do it. He's trying to twist my arm."

In addition to Rocky, his later film work included Last Exit to Brooklyn, A Summer to Remember, Once Upon a Time in America, and Amityville II: The Possession. On the television side, he also appeared on The Rockford Files, Baretta, Law & Order, Walker, Texas Ranger, All In The Family, M*A*S*H, Miami Vice, The Sopranos, Kevin Can Wait, and Russian Doll.

Across his life, Young penned two screenplays for Daddy, I Don't Like It like This and Uncle Joe Shannon. He also wrote a novel called Endings, and the stage plays SOS and A Letter to Alicia and the New York City Government from a Man With a Bullet in His Head.

Young will posthumously appear in a number of projects, including The Final Code, Way of the Warriors, Street Justice, All In, and Asleep at the Wheel.

Our thoughts are with Young's family, friends, and fans at this time.