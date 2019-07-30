Disney Star Cameron Boyce’s Cause of Death Confirmed

Weeks after his sudden passing, the cause of death of Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce has officially been revealed. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner released a statement on Tuesday (via Variety), which confirmed that Boyce passed away due to “sudden unexpected death in epilepsy”.

This is consistent with the details Boyce’s family released when initially announcing his death, which said that the death was due to a seizure from epilepsy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a statement from Boyce’s family reads in part. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

“We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother,” the statement continues.

Boyce was one of the stars of the Descendants franchise, portraying Carlos, the son of Cruella de Vil. The franchise canceled their red carpet premiere of Descendants 3 shortly after his passing, instead making a donation in Boyce’s memory to the non-profit Third Project. The telecast of the third film, which will happen on August 2nd, will be dedicated to Boyce.

In addition to Descendants, Boyce was best known for his role as Luke Ross on the Disney Channel series Jessie, as well as the spinoff series Bunk’d.

“From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world.” a Disney Channel spokesperson said in a statement. “As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work. He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”

Outside of the Disney sphere, Boyce appeared in Jake and the Never Land Pirates, Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything, and the Grown Ups franchise. He was set to appear as a series regular on HBO’s Mrs. Fletcher, as well as the American Satan TV spinoff Paradise City.

Our thoughts are with Boyce’s family, friends, and fans.