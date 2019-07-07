Cameron Boyce’s Family Issues Statement on His Cause of Death

The Disney Channel world was met with a heartbreaking shock on Sunday when it was announced that Jesse and Descendants star Cameron Boyce has passed away at the age of 20. In a statement to ABC News, Boyce’s family confirmed that the cause of death was a seizure due to “an ongoing medical condition”.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” the statement reads in part. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

“We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother,” the statement continues.

Boyce was best known for his role as Luke Ross on the Disney Channel series Jessie, as well as the spinoff series Bunk’d. He was also one of the stars of the hit Disney Channel movie series Descendants, in which he played Carlos, the son of Cruella de Vil. The third film in the franchise is set to debut in August of this year.

“From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world.” a Disney Channel spokesperson said in a statement. “As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work. He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”

Outside of the Disney sphere, Boyce appeared in Jake and the Never Land Pirates, Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything, and the Grown Ups franchise. He was set to appear as a series regular on HBO’s Mrs. Fletcher, as well as the American Satan TV spinoff Paradise City.