Disney CEO Bob Iger Pays Tribute to Cameron Boyce

Earlier today, news broke that Cameron Boyce, the 20-year-old actor best known for his roles in the Disney Channel series Jessie as well as the movie series Descendants, had died. Now, Disney CEO Bob Iger is paying tribute to Boyce in a heartfelt message on social media.

Iger took to Twitter on Sunday to honor Boyce, calling the actor “far too young to die.”

The Walt Disney Company mourns the loss of #CameronBoyce, who was a friend to so many of us, and filled with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die. Our prayers go out to his family and his friends. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) July 7, 2019

On Sunday, Boyce’s family issued a statement to ABC News confirming his death and revealing the cause to be a seizure due to “an ongoing medical issue.”

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report this morning that we lost Cameron,” the statement to ABC News reads in part. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

Boyce’s friends, co-stars, and other Disney Channel alum have been taking to social media to pay tribute to the actor. Spider-Man: Far From Home star Zendaya, who also got her start as a Disney Channel star, posted on social media “Absolutely heartbreaking, my heart goes out to his friends and family.” Adam Sandler, who worked with Boyce when the actor played the son of Sandler’s Hollywood talent agent Lenny Feder in both Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2 also shared a touching message about the actor, calling him “too young. Too sweet. Too Funny.”

“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Love that kid. Care so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.”

A Los Angeles native, Boyce’s Disney Channel biography refers to him as an “old soul” who was “already a veteran to show business,” where he possessed an “all-encompassing appreciation for the arts. In addition to his roles on Jessie and in the Descendants films, Boyce starred in Disney XD’s Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything. Outside of Disney, his roles included acting opposing Kiefer Sutherland in Mirrors, Shia LaBoeuf in Eagle Eye, as well as the aforementioned Sandler films, Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2.

In 2017, Boyce received a Daytime Emmy Award with Disney XD for “Outstanding Promotional Announcement” for his participation in the series “Timeless Heroes — Be Inspired,” which celebrated Black History Month. He appeared in the series alongside his grandmother Jo Ann Boyce, one of the Clinton 12, the 12 black teens who were first to integrate into public schools in Clinton, Tennessee.