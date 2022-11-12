Captain America: New World Order Gets Major Update From Marvel Producer

The massive Marvel machine continues to turn. Studio producer Nate Moore recently saw Black Panther: Wakanda Forever through to release and will eventually oversee the production and development of Captain America: New World Order. In fact, the executive took to one recent interview to confirm principal photography on the Anthony Mackie-starring picture would start in the new year.

Not just that, but Moore can't wait to see Mackie's Sam Wilson come toe-to-toe with General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, previously played by the late William Hurt. This time around, Harrison Ford is picking up the reins to the character.

"Well, look, Sam Wilson's Captain America, he is going to bring his own team to play. It's no secret that Samuel Sterns is making his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is fantastic because Tim Blake Nelson's the best," Moore said in a stop with Collider. "Harrison Ford is taking on the role of General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, and to see Sam Wilson and Thunderbolt Ross – which if you remember actually threw him in prison at the end of Civil War because he violated the Sokovia Accords. There's going to be some natural sparks there, which I think are going to be really fun.

What Is Sam Wilson Facing In Captain America: New World Order?



Producer Nate Moore spoke to Comicbook.com's Phase Zero podcast about what the next chapter of Captain America's story looked like.

"I think, he's not Steve Rogers and I think that's a good thing," Moore explained on the show. "Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He's going to be the underdog in any situation. He's not a super soldier. He's not a hundred years old. He doesn't have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, 'I'm new Captain America.' What happens next? I think is fascinating because he's a guy. He's a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy. So, we're going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it, and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything. What makes somebody Captain America? I'm going to argue it's not being a super soldier. And I think we're going to prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson."

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled for release May 3, 2024.