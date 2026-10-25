Captain America Joke in Latest Doomsday Ads Divide Fans & Points Out A Major MCU Problem

The latest Avengers: Doomsday television spot has a lot of fans arguing about one of the jokes in the footage. The joke in the ad has people debating online about possible disrespect toward one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most important characters. This moment is a throwaway joke that involves Scott Lang’s Ant-Man, Steve Rogers, and Sam Wilson’s Captain America. In the spot, the heroes are talking about something, and Ant-Man says, “Right, Cap?” This gets a look from Steve Rogers and a harsh stare from Sam Wilson. Ant-Man then stumbles, “I mean, Steve,” as Sam continues to stare a hole through him.

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This has people online frustrated that the MCU continues to undercut Sam Wilson’s legitimacy as Captain America. Despite co-starring in a Disney+ series with Bucky Barnes’ Winter Soldier and getting his own big-screen movie to solidify himself as Captain America, many fans feel jokes like this show Marvel doesn’t even fully accept him as Cap. However, there are other fans who don’t see it and feel the joke makes sense based on who says it.

Steve Rogers, Captain America and Ant-Man in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’.



“Right Cap? I mean Steve…” pic.twitter.com/nxg48YhLnS — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 24, 2026

MCU Fans Argue Sam Wilson’s Legitimacy as Captain America

Image Courtesy of Marvel

What got the debate started was when film critic Griffin Schiller posted the video clip and wrote, “Would be cool if the MCU would stop undercutting Sam’s legitimacy as Captain America. Why does he have to keep proving himself? Why is that his sole character trait? Stuff like this is just cowardly. It’s like, YOU don’t even fully believe it.” This one comment got the ball rolling when it came to fans disagreeing on the moment.

Would be cool if the MCU would stop undercutting Sam's legitimacy as Captain America. Why does he have to keep proving himself? Why is that his sole character trait? Stuff like this is just cowardly. It's like, YOU don't even fully believe it. https://t.co/awMZ8sYQ18 — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) October 24, 2026

The biggest area of concern for fans is that it seems like Marvel keeps dismissing Sam Wilson as Captain America, and bringing back Steve Rogers already slightly undercuts Sam’s role. While most rumors indicate that Steve will not return to the role of Captain America and might even go by the name Nomad, Sam still has a lot to prove, especially after his solo movie was deemed a disappointment. If anything, jokes like this get fans fighting about whether Sam deserves to be in the role or not.

One person claimed that the MCU never undercut Sam, writing, “They’ve given him everything opportunity to be a CA that people showed up for. Nobody has.”

When did the MCU undercut Sam? They’ve given him everything opportunity to be a CA that people showed up for. Nobody has. — 7th Seal (@dirtyoldashaman) October 25, 2026

This has a lot of people giving their reasons why Sam Wilson shouldn’t be Captain America, which supports the argument that jokes like this only stoke the arguments about him deserving the role. That said, one commenter argued that the joke doesn’t disrespect Sam in the movie, although it might have caused more people to argue. This commenter wrote, “If it was said by Anyone other than Scott sure but it totally fits his character. I think people are just upset the audience never really showed up for Sam.”

If it was said by Anyone other than Scott sure but it totally fits his character. I think people are just upset the audience never really showed up for Sam. — 𝕖𝕒𝕤𝕫 (@easz_hostile) October 24, 2026

Another commenter pointed out exactly why Ant-Man made this mistake, and it had nothing to do with disrespect. They wrote, “That’s not what’s happening at all. that’s just what antman calls him, from his first meeting his always been a Steve fan boy and he knew him as cap for years, this is just instinct, and then he immediately corrects himself right after”

That's not what's happening at all. that's just what antman calls him, from his first meeting his always been a Steve fan boy and he knew him as cap for years, this is just instinct, and then he immediately corrects himself right after — damann777 (@sff_yggy) October 24, 2026

Of course, the problem is the arguments that jokes like this make. It was a funny moment for some fans, and it did seem like a mistake Ant-Man would make. However, these jokes do have unintended side effects, which the arguments on X have proven. That said, there was one commenter who said that, despite this one slip by Ant-Man, Avengers: Doomsday could be a chance to end the argument. “It’s dumb that he would have to prove he’s “worthy” of the title, but Doomsday is definitely the biggest opportunity for them to make it clear he’s Captain America,” they wrote. “All the pieces are in this movie to make it clear once and for all, hopefully Marvel doesn’t mess it up.”

It's dumb that he would have to prove he's "worthy" of the title, but Doomsday is definitely the biggest opportunity for them to make it clear he's Captain America. All the pieces are in this movie to make it clear once and for all, hopefully Marvel doesn't mess it up — JaveyCyber (@JaveyCyber) October 24, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026, and fans will see once and for all what role Sam Wilson’s Captain America will play compared to Steve Rogers.

What are your thoughts on how jokes like these treat Sam Wilson’s role as Captain America? Let us know in the comments below.