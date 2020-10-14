The Suicide Squad's Jai Courtney Wants a Rematch With Ezra Miller's Flash

✖

After a starring turn in the 2016 Suicide Squad movie, actor Jai Courtney is getting a second chance to take on the character of Captain Boomerang next summer by reprising the role for James Gunn's highly-anticipated sequel, The Suicide Squad. The villainous Boomerang is one of just many DC baddies set to appear in The Suicide Squad, and Courtney is holding out hope that he'll have more time in the spotlight in a future movie, specifically if he faces off against The Flash.

Captain Boomerang has long been a rival of Flash, and Courtney's iteration of the character was seen getting arrested by Barry Allen at the beginning of Suicide Squad. Ezra Miller is finally getting his solo Flash movie, and Courtney is making it clear that he'd love a shot at a rematch, either in that film or one of its sequels.

"I hope so, man. I hope so. People higher up than me make those decisions, but I think the fans would love that," Courtney recently told ScreenRant. "Who knows, man? Who knows the shape of how things are gonna go. I think there's a ton of properties being made, and they're tackling some great success now coming DC's way. I think they're making some really good moves. So, we'll see. That'd be awesome. If it was up to me, I'd have that thing in development already. But we'll see how we go."

There are already a few major DC characters set to appear in Miller's solo Flash movie, including two different versions of Batman, played by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton. With the film seemingly following the Flashpoint storyline, there may not be room to add a villain like Captain Boomerang into the mix.

Of course, for any chance at taking on The Flash again, Boomerang will need to survive The Suicide Squad. Gunn has made it clear on numerous occasions that his DC film will be a total bloodbath for its characters, and that many of them won't make it out of the movie alive.

Would you like to see Jai Courtney's Captain Boomerang square off against Ezra Miller's Flash? Let us know in the comments!