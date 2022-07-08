Captain Marvel 2 Star Brie Larson Reacts to the Major Marvel News

✖

Marvel fans got absolutely no shortage of announcements on Thursday, as Marvel Studios revealed a slew of major new details regarding its future slate of movies and Disney+ TV shows. Among these were the first confirmed details surrounding Captain Marvel 2, a sequel that will follow a new adventure involving Brie Larson's Carol Danvers. In addition to confirming months-long reports that Candyman director Nia DaCosta would be directing the feature, Marvel confirmed that both Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) would be joining the film's cast. Larson acknowledged the news in a pretty endearing way on social media, showcasing a text conversation between herself and DaCosta.

In the exchange, which you can check out above, both Larson and DaCosta express excitement to be working together, and DaCosta promises to add Vellani and Parris to the group chat. When Larson asks "Is the world ready?" for the trio uniting onscreen, DaCosta remarks that "they better get ready'.

The texts are pretty adorable, and the idea of the Captain Marvel 2 creatives having a group chat together will surely genuinely delight the fans who are looking forward to the blockbuster.

The script for Captain Marvel 2 is being written by Megan McDonnell, who is currently a staff writer on the Marvel Disney+ series WandaVision.

“The making of a first film is in some ways a brainstorm on the future and on what can be,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said back in March. “So what it will be again is not clear. But what it could be is pretty amazing.”

"When we found out that Brie Larson might be interested in joining our world, we had a number of meetings." Feige said in one of Captain Marvel's tie-in specials. "She was a huge fan of the character in the comics. One of the highlights of my career at Marvel was introducing her at Comic-Con and having her come out on stage and stand there with literally almost everybody else from our movies. There she was at the forefront, and it was a great foreshadowing – not just for how audiences are going to embrace Brie as this character, but also for how Captain Marvel is about to take the lead and be at the forefront of the entire Cinematic Universe."

Captain Marvel 2 is set to be released on November 11, 2022.