✖

Captain Marvel 2 has officially found its director. According to a new report, Nia DaCosta has been tapped to helm the highly-anticipated Marvel Studios sequel, making her the first Black woman to direct a movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. DaCosta is perhaps best known for directing and co-writing the upcoming Candyman reboot, which has become one of the most highly-anticipated horror films on the horizon after its buzzworthy first trailers. Captain Marvel 2, which will star Brie Larson as the titular cosmic heroine, was officially announced in January of this year, along with the confirmation that Captain Marvel directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck would not be returning to direct the sequel. At the time, reports indicated that Marvel Studios was "hoping to find" a female director for the job.

In addition to Candyman, DaCosta is known for her work on 2018's Little Woods, as well as directing multiple episodes of the British TV series Top Boy.

Captain Marvel grossed over $1 billion at the global box office when it debuted in 2019, and helped introduce general audiences to Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel.

“[She is] probably the most dynamic character that I've ever played. We'll see what the movie is, but as of now it's been the most range I've ever played in a character," Larson told reporters in 2018. "I've had to go through every emotion possible with her…That's what I want: I want to see complicated female characters. I want to see myself, which is not a simple person. I surprise myself constantly by what's happening and what's coming up, so hopefully that's what comes out on screen.”

The script for Captain Marvel 2 is being written by Megan McDonnell, who is currently a staff writer on the Marvel Disney+ series WandaVision. Previous reports have indicated that the film will take place in the present-day, and could potentially set up the next Avengers movie.

“The making of a first film is in some ways a brainstorm on the future and on what can be,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said back in March. “So what it will be again is not clear. But what it could be is pretty amazing.”

"When we found out that Brie Larson might be interested in joining our world, we had a number of meetings." Feige said in one of Captain Marvel's tie-in specials. "She was a huge fan of the character in the comics. One of the highlights of my career at Marvel was introducing her at Comic-Con and having her come out on stage and stand there with literally almost everybody else from our movies. There she was at the forefront, and it was a great foreshadowing – not just for how audiences are going to embrace Brie as this character, but also for how Captain Marvel is about to take the lead and be at the forefront of the entire Cinematic Universe."

What do you think of Nia DaCosta directing Captain Marvel 2? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Captain Marvel 2 is currently scheduled to be released on July 8, 2022.

h/t: Deadline

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.