Hot Toys' New Captain Marvel Avengers: Endgame Figure Includes Light Up Effects, a Nano Gauntlet, and More

Captain Marvel didn't get as much screentime as fans would've liked in Avengers: Endgame, but when she was onscreen she made it count, showcasing just how powerful the Boss of Space can be. She also received a slick new suit that featured the sash from the comics and a haircut to match, and now you can bring the awesome design home with Hot Toys' new Avengers: Endgame Captain Marvel Sixth Scale Figure. The figure features the Endgame costume, several swappable hands, light up energy effects for her forearms and hands, a damaged Nano Gauntlet that lights up, and more, and you can check out the awesome figure starting on the next slide.

The Captain Marvel figure is available for pre-order on Sideshow's website for $260, though you can also split up the payments 4 ways, and the first one won't be due until February 5th, 2021. The statue is set to ship between April and June of 2021, but while you wait you can get all the official details below.

The Captain Marvel Sixth Scale Collectible Figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Captain Marvel in Avengers: Endgame

Newly developed head sculpt with authentic likeness of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel in the movie

Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed skin texture and make-up

Short blond hair sculpture

Body with over 28 points of articulations and LED-light up function on forearms (battery operated)

Approximately 29cm tall

Three (3) pairs of blue-colored interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of gesture hands

Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) newly tailored metallic red and blue Captain Marvel suit with shoulder armor and star emblem on the chest

One (1) pair of metallic blue and gold-colored gauntlets

One (1) metallic blue-colored belt with sash

One (1) pair of metallic blue-colored boots

Accessories:

One (1) battle damaged Nano Gauntlet mounted with six Infinity Stones (LED light-up function, battery operated)

One (1) pair of translucent blue colored interchangeable energy-blasting effect fists

One (1) pair of interchangeable translucent blue colored energy-blasting gauntlets

One (1) pair of translucent blue energy-blasting effect accessories (attachable on hands)

One (1) pair of translucent blue colored effect accessories (attachable on forearms)

A movie-themed dynamic figure base stand with the character name

Hit the next slide to check out the new figure up-close and as always feel free to talk all things Captain Marvel with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!