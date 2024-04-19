Cary Elwes Reveals Family Connection to Real James Bond Character in Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

Cary Elwes, who plays Brigadier Gubbins "M" in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, actually has a family connection not just to the movie itself, but to Gubbins personally. While he was growing up, Elwes learned that his grandfather was a war hero during World War II, and actually knew Gubbins, who served as the inspiration for the character of "M" in the James Bond novels. Ian Fleming was a part of the special military operations depicted in the movie, so while this isn't exactly Guy Ritchie's shot at a James Bond movie, it isn't that far off. And that would make Elwes his "M."

Even more interesting, Elwes had a chance to read some of Gubbins's personal documents during the preparation for the role -- including diaries that make specific mention of Elwes's family members, confirming the rumors that he's descended from friends of the Ministry.

"[My grandfather] worked for M, yes," Elwes told ComicBook.com. "I was fortunate, in that my grandfather -- even though he didn't talk much about the war, because he's like a CIA agent -- they just really don't discuss it much, even with family. But I picked his brain a bit, obviously, when he was still alive. He was my real-life hero growing up. Much of Gubbins's work, his notes, stuff like that...the office at Baker Street at SOE burned down. So the only thing that was left were his personal diaries, which are now at the Imperial War Museum. So I had a chance to go over there and read his diaries, which was great. What was kind of cool, was I could see, he had lunch with my grandfather on this date, and had lunch with my great-uncle on this date. So it was kind of cool, finding out, 'Oh, so I have a real connection to this, in a way that's really kind of powerful.'"

Here's the official synopsis for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare:

Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly "ungentlemanly" fighting techniques. Ultimately their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare lands in theaters on April 19th.