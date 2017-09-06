Cary Fukunaga On Why He Exited His Film Adaptation Of Stephen King’s It

Cary Fukunaga, who is best known for directing the first season of HBO's True Detective, spent several years adapting Stephen King's classic horror novel IT for the big screen. He left the project in May, and now Entertainment Weekly has gotten him to open up about his departure.

Fukunaga had been set to direct IT -- a two-part adaptation -- based on a script he was writing with Chase Palmer. "It's never easy," Fukunaga told EW. "Chase [Palmer] and I had been working on that script for probably three years. There was a lot of our childhood and our experience in it."

Most people just want to know why it fell apart. People have been looking forward to Fukunaga's take on it for quite some time, which included his unconventional casting of English actor Will Poulter as the child-murdering clown named Pennywise.

"Ultimately, we and New Line have to agree on the kind of movie we want to make, and we just wanted to make different movies," Fukunaga said. "It's like a relationship: you can try to make the other person who you want them to be, but it's impossible really to change. You just have to work."

New Line is still moving forward with IT, as they tapped Mama director Andy Muschietti in July to take the reins.