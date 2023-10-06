Casper Flies Onto Netflix Top 10 as Movie Fans Prepare for Halloween

October is here and spooky season is in full swing. That means movie fans everywhere are watching more horror and Halloween-centric movies than usual. We're starting to see some of that reflected in the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, as one a family-friendly spooky film is starting to make some waves with the streamer's subscribers. Casper, the 1995 film starring Christina Ricci, has made its way onto Netflix's daily charts.

Casper was recently added to Netflix's lineup at the start of October, just in time for the Halloween season. A few days after it was added to the service, Casper made its way onto the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, signaling excitement for Halloween amongst movie fans.

Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Casper in the eighth overall spot, marking its debut on the list. It just got added, and Halloween is only getting closer, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Casper rise even higher in the coming days.

You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 below!