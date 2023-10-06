Casper Flies Onto Netflix Top 10 as Movie Fans Prepare for Halloween
Casper the Friendly ghost is currently haunting quite a few Netflix subscribers.
October is here and spooky season is in full swing. That means movie fans everywhere are watching more horror and Halloween-centric movies than usual. We're starting to see some of that reflected in the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, as one a family-friendly spooky film is starting to make some waves with the streamer's subscribers. Casper, the 1995 film starring Christina Ricci, has made its way onto Netflix's daily charts.
Casper was recently added to Netflix's lineup at the start of October, just in time for the Halloween season. A few days after it was added to the service, Casper made its way onto the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, signaling excitement for Halloween amongst movie fans.
Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Casper in the eighth overall spot, marking its debut on the list. It just got added, and Halloween is only getting closer, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Casper rise even higher in the coming days.
You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 below!
1. Reptile
"A hardened detective uncovers a complex web of deception as he digs for the truth behind the brutal murder of a young real estate agent."prevnext
2. Nowhere
"Pregnant, alone and drifting in the sea, a woman trapped in a shipping container tries to survive after fleeing a devastated totalitarian country."prevnext
3. Last Vegas
"Four longtime buddies in their 60s reunite and try to relive their wild youth at a bachelor party, but old tensions surface and secrets spill."prevnext
4. Identity Thief
"After being accused of crimes he didn't commit, an accountant hunts down the scammer who stole his identity and runs into a series of wild obstacles."prevnext
5. The Many Saints of Newark
"In this gritty crime drama, a young Tony Soprano grows up in a divided Newark."prevnext
6. Dune
"Malevolent forces explode into conflict on Arrakis, a harsh desert planet with an exclusive supply of the most precious resource in the universe."prevnext
7. Columbiana
"After seeing Bogota gangsters murder her parents, Cataleya Restrepo turns herself into a ruthless assassin, dedicated to tracking down their killers."prevnext
8. Casper
"Friendly ghost Casper really wants a pal, but he always seems to scare people away from his mansion — until a therapist and his teen daughter move in."prevnext
9. Megamind
"When cunning supervillain Megamind accidentally kills his crime-fighting nemesis, he creates a new enemy who seeks to destroy the world."prevnext
10. Safe House
"CIA operative Matt Weston must get a dangerous criminal out of an agency safe house that's come under attack to get him to a more secure location."prev