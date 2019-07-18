First Trailer for Cats Released by Universal

Get ready for a cinematic experience unlike any other, because the first trailer for Cats has officially arrived. Universal Pictures dropped the first teaser trailer for the upcoming movie-musical on Thursday, moving it up from its initial release on Friday.

As the name suggests, Cats follows a tribe of cats called the Jellicles, who, over the course of one night, make what is known as “the Jellicle choice” and decide which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. The film serves as the biggest adaptation yet of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical of the same, which has been a mainstay on Broadway for decades.

The star-studded adaptation stars Taylor Swift as Bombalurina, Idris Elba as Macavity, Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella, James Corden as Bustopher Jones, Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots, Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger, Ian McKellen as Gus the Theatre Cat, and Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy. The film will be directed by Tom Hooper, who brought Les Miserables to life back in 2012.

Earlier this week, Universal set out to prepare fans for Cats, releasing a nearly four-minute-long featurette chronicling the film’s production. This featurette also revealed that the film will be using “digital fur technology” to turn its stars into their feline counterparts.

Cats will be released in theaters on December 20th.