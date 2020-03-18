Cats VFX Aritst Clarifies Rumors About the “Butthole Cut”

The Cats movie adaptation has inspired a level of infamy that will not die. The film once again became a trending topic today (at the time of writing this), thanks to somewhat explicit rumor that an original cut of Cats kept the animal characters very anatomically correct. Specifically, it was rumored that the original cut of Cats had CGI buttholes as part of the feline design. Naturally, that little detail sparked all kinds of reaction on social media, leading to a trending topic about the “Butthole Cut” of Cats needing to be released to the world (#ReleaseTheButtholeCut).

Well, sorry to spoil a good time (which is certainly) needed right about now), but it looks like the Cats Butthole Cut may not actually exist. Writer/director Ben Mekler shared a supposed message from a VFX artist on Cats, regarding the existence of the Butthole Cut:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There were never shots of cats with butt holes. Or at least by design, None that I saw anyway. Howeer, there were a dozen or so shots where the skin and fur sim was groomed or just folded in a way that really REALLY looked like very furry lady genitals and buttholes by accident. The task (as typical with heavy cg shows) fell on 2D to paint out the offending articles where it was brought up and spotted. Daily reviews were constant awkward discussions of people plucking up the courage to point things like this out; ‘does that like a fanny to you?’”

URGENT #ReleaseTheButtholeCut update/clarification, emailed to me by a CATS VFX crewmember who has asked to remain anonymous pic.twitter.com/nmta9CG08E — ben mekler (@benmekler) March 18, 2020

The news that there is no Butthole Cut of Cats has naturally disappointed some fans and/or trolls online, who wanted to see such a monstrosity released upon the world – or at least wanted to carry on the online uprising about it, just a little longer. However, as Mekler points out, there’s no reason to get mad, as “Idk why some of you are reacting to this with disappointment when to me the takeaway is ‘there were also cat p*****s’”:

Idk why some of you are reacting to this with disappointment when to me the takeaway is “there were also cat pussies” — ben mekler (@benmekler) March 18, 2020

As stated, Cats seems to be gaining nine lives as a cult-hit film. Ironically enough, what seemed like a disastrous film just months ago, is now just absurd and fun enough to be exactly what we need.