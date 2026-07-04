Catwoman Star Thought She Was Auditioning for a Different Batman Villain in TDKR & It Makes Complete Sense

It looks like superstar Anne Hathaway was living her chaotic clown dreams before famed director Chris Nolan brought her back to reality—by informing her that she’d be playing Catwoman instead of the role she thought she was selected for when she was cast in The Dark Knight Rises: Harley Quinn. Speaking with Josh Horowitz, Hathaway said, “I spent a week developing demonic Harley Quinn energy, I was wearing weird jester flats and a striped top… then Chris is like ‘so the part is Catwoman.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

@happysadconfused Anne Hathaway thought she was auditioning for Harley Quinn ♬ original sound – joshuahorowitz

This is a developing story…