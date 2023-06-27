Chadwick Boseman, Gal Gadot, Kevin Feige to Receive Stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Hollywood Walk of Fame has released their "Class of 2024," a group of pop culture icons whose names will be added to the Los Angeles streets in the coming year. Among those to be honored in 2024 are Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, Marvel Studios honcho Kevin Feige, and Wonder Woman stars Gal Gadot and Chris Pine. The Walk of Fame is a decades-old institution in Hollywood, giving everyone form actors and musicians to athletes and more general "pop culture icons" with a permanent place in the city.

In addition to the superhero icons, Illumination's Chris Meledandri will be honored in the coming year, along with Christina Ricci, Michelle Yeoh, and Maggie Gyllenhaal on the film side. Recognized for their contributions to television will be Ken Jeong (Community), Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek), Kerry Washington (Scandal), Michael Schur (Parks and Recreation), and more.

These honorees were chosen from among hundreds of nominations to the committee at a meeting held on June 16, 2023 and ratified by the Hollywood Chamber's Board of Directors on June 21, 2023. Steve Nissen, President and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Ellen K, Chair of the Walk of Fame Selection Panel and Radio personality, announced the new honorees on the Walk of Fame's website on Monday.

"The Selection Committee which is made up of fellow Walk of Famers, carefully hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world," said Chair and Walk of Famer Ellen K, "The Committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can't wait to see each honoree's reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway!" Ellen K added.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024 are:

In the category of MOTION PICTURES: Chadwick Boseman (posthumous), Kevin Feige, Gal Gadot, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Chris Meledandri, Chris Pine, Christina Ricci, and Michelle Yeoh

In the category of TELEVISION: Ken Jeong, Eugene Levy, Mario Lopez, Jim Nantz, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Michael Schur, Kerry Washington, and Raúl De Molina and Lili Estefan, Co-Hosts of the television show, "El Gordo y La Flaca" (double ceremony)

In the category of RECORDING: Glen Ballard, Toni Braxton, Def Leppard, Charles Fox, Sammy Hagar, Brandy Norwood, Darius Rucker, Gwen Stefani, and Andre 'Dr. Dre' Young

In the category of LIVE THEATRE/LIVE PERFORMANCE: Jane Krakowski and Otis Redding (posthumous)

In the category of RADIO: Angie Martinez

In the category of Sports Entertainment: Billie Jean King and Carl Weathers

Dates have not been scheduled for these star ceremonies, which will happen separately except where noted above. Recipients have two years to schedule star ceremonies from the date of selection, and upcoming star ceremonies are usually announced ten days prior to dedication on the official website.