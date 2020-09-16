Samuel L. Jackson Reveals He And Chadwick Boseman Were Planning A Movie Project

✖

Samuel L. Jackson revealed that he and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman were planning to pursue a movie project together before the actor’s tragic passing. MCU fans from all over the world were shocked to hear about his untimely death and there are still many grieving. Jackson had come to know Boseman and they had begun the early steps toward working together after a conversation at the Captain Marvel premiere. The Nick Fury actor talked about the exchange during a recent appearance on The Tamron Hall Show. They covered a lot of ground, but there is no question that Jackson had the utmost respect for the Black Panther actor and the work he accomplished on this Earth while he was here. Unfortunately for fans who would have liked to see what they could have come up with, the project was still in the early stages. But, some will wonder what two amazing performers could have put on film together.

“Yes, it’s sudden to us all. I was trying to remember the last time I’d actually seen Chadwick. And I was talking to Zoe, our daughter about it and it was at the Captain Marvel premiere. We walked and we started talking about another project that I had hoped that we were gonna work on,” Jackson began. “He was like, ‘I’m sorry, y’all, I’m not going to be there, but I wish we were gonna work together.’ We were talking about it, we had planned it for a while and it was, you know, it’s gut-wrenching, you know, to lose someone that’s such an important part of the culture.”

He continued, “In terms of what he became to the world with Black Panther. We all hope when we work that people will remember things that we will do. But he imprinted society in such a way, impacted especially the Black culture and giving kids a hero that they could aspire to. To lose him, I don’t even know if I could tell my kid that. It’s devastating.”

Recently, the beloved actor was buried in his native South Carolina. The AP reported on it, “The Black Panther star was laid to rest Sept. 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina, about 11 miles from Boseman’s hometown of Anderson, the Los Angeles County Certificate showed. Anderson held a public memorial for Boseman a day later. Boseman passed away near Griffith Park in Los Angeles, California.”

