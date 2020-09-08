Chadwick Boseman's High School Setting Up Scholarship Fund in His Name

✖

The entertainment world is still shaken by the sudden passing of Chadwick Boseman, and tributes are continuing to pour in for the beloved actor. T.L. Hanna High School, where Boseman attended high school in South Carolina, is the latest to honor the late actor, in the form of a scholarship fund named after him. The school revealed late last week that it is currently setting up the Chadwick Boseman Memorial Scholarship, a grant that will be awarded to one student on an annual basis.

"It is our intention to honor the memory and legacy of Chadwick Boseman, T. L. Hanna Class of '95, with a memorial scholarship," T.L. Hanna principal Walter Mayfield said in a statement to CNN. "We would like to work with Chadwick's family to establish a scholarship fund for graduating seniors at T. L. Hanna."

In the days since Boseman's passing, fans and creatives alike have tried to keep the actor's memory alive, whether through re-releasing his Jackie Robinson biopic 42 in theaters, petitioning for a statue of him in his hometown, or airing an emotional tribute to the actor on ABC and Disney+.

Boseman's passing was confirmed by his family on Friday evening with a statement shared on the actor's social media noting that playing Black Panther was "the honor of his career".

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement continues. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

"Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever," Michael B. Jordan, who played Erik Killmonger in Black Panther, recently posted on social media. "But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time."