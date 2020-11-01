Die Hard and Field of Dreams Producer Charles Gordon Dies at 73

✖

Charles Gordon, a prolific producer known for his work on films like Field of Dreams, Die Hard, and Waterworld, has passed away at the age of 73. The news was announced (via The Hollywood Reporter) in a statement from his older brother and frequent collaborator Lawrence Gordon. According to the report, Gordon passed away on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, following a battle with cancer.

"Although he was 11 years younger, he was more like an older brother to me in many parts of my life," Lawrence Gordon's statement reads. "He was a wonderful family man with excellent judgment. On our movies, he was invaluable."

Born on May 13, 1947, Gordon was raised in a Jewish family in Belzoni, Mississippi. He first entered the entertainment industry in 1983, serving as an executive producer on the crime drama series The Renegades, and the sitcom Just Our Luck. Several years later, he ventured into the film side, beginning with 1986's Night of the Creeps. In the years that followed, he served as an executive producer on both Die Hard and Leviathan, and a producer on the 1989 film Field of Dreams. Field of Dreams earned Gordon his first Oscar nomination, although the film ultimately lost the Best Picture award that year to Driving Miss Daisy.

Gordon's filmography also includes Die Hard 2, K-9, The Rocketeer, Waterworld, Trojan War, and October Sky. On the television side, his work also includes Lone Star, The Streets, Our Family Honor, and Things That Go Bump. In recent years, he produced the 2004 rom-com The Girl Next Door, and the 2007 and 2015 film reboots of Hitman. Gordon was also set to executive produce the upcoming Hitman television series.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Lynda Gordon, and his three children, Jamie, Kate, and Lily.

Our thoughts are with Gordon's family, friends, and fans at this time.