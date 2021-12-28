Charlie Hunnam and Mel Gibson’s Last Looks Movie Gets Release Date

Last Looks, a new action comedy starring Charlie Hunnam and Mel Gibson, officially has a release date window. On Tuesday, it was announced by RLJE Films that the project will be debuting in February of 2022, as a day-and-date option both in theaters and on VOD. The film is set to serve as a big-screen adaptation of the Waldo detective novel book series written by Howard Michael Gould, and was briefly titled Waldo. Last Looks is directed by Tim Kirkby (Brockmire) and also stars Morena Baccarin, Rupert Friend, Dominic Monaghan, Lucy Fry, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Robin Givens, Jacob Scipio, Clancy Brown, and Josh McDermitt.

Last Looks introduces audiences to Charlie Waldo (Hunnam), an ex-LAPD superstar who left the force and now lives a life of simplicity and solitude deep in the woods. Alistair Pinch (Gibson) is an eccentric actor who spends his days drunk on the set of his TV show. When Pinch’s wife is found dead, he is the prime suspect and Waldo is convinced to come out of retirement to investigate what happened. The case finds Waldo contending with gangsters, Hollywood executives and preschool teachers, all in pursuit of clearing Pinch’s name, or confirming his guilt.

“We’re delighted to release Last Looks next year,” RLJE Films’ Chief Acquisitions Officer Mark Ward said in a statement. “We cannot wait to work with the film’s amazing cast who will take audiences through this unique ‘whodunit’ adventure.”

This is the latest project in a string of project surrounding Gibson, including him being cast in the John Wick prequell series The Continental, and him recently confirming that he will be directing Lethal Weapon 5.

“The man who directed all the Lethal films, Richard Donner, he was a big guy. He was developing the screenplay and he got pretty far along with it. And he said to me one day, ‘Listen kid, if I kick the bucket you will do it.’ And I said: ‘Shut up,’” Gibson said in an interview earlier this year. “But he did indeed pass away. But he did ask me to do it and at the time I didn’t say anything. He said it to his wife [producer Lauren Shuler Donner] and to the studio and the producer. So I will be directing the fifth one.”

As mentioned above, Last Looks will be released both in theaters and on VOD in February of 2022.

h/t: Deadline