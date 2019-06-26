First Charlie’s Angels Reboot Teaser Released

The Charlie’s Angels are officially back in action. On Wednesday night, Sony debuted a special look at the franchise’s latest big-screen venture, as part of a special package on Entertainment Tonight. The video, which you can check out above, features the first official footage of the newest trio – Sabina Wilson (Kristen Stewart), Elena Houghlin (Naomi Scott), and Jane Kano (Ella Balinska) – in action.

EXCLUSIVE: Charlie has a new set of Angels — and ET has your first look at the ladies in action. Watch a sneak peek of the @CharliesAngels trailer now! 🎥 #CharliesAngels https://t.co/DFrHFBPjkH — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 26, 2019

The film will be directed by Elizabeth Banks, with a cast that also includes Noah Centineo and Nat Faxon. Patrick Stewart, Djimon Hounsou, Sam Claflin, and Banks will reportedly play multiple different incarnations of Bosley, the loyal assistant of Charlie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film is not being officially dubbed a reboot or remake of the franchise, and will reportedly acknowledge the canon established in previous movies and television shows. With that in mind, fans are eager to see how the franchise is evolved next.

“There is a kitsch nature to the last ones that was super fun, but nowadays if you see a woman in combat, everything should be something completely and utterly well within their ability,” Stewart explained in a previous interview. “And [the new trio of Angels] work together really, really beautifully. And there’s a whole network of Angels — it’s not just three — it’s women across the entire globe [that] are connected and helping each other.”

“It is not maybe everyone’s immediate response that it would be, like, something we would have to see again because the one I grew up with was so much fun.” Stewart explained in a previous interview. “And you know, the re-imagining is so grounded and well intentioned and really shows the way women can work together now.”

What do you think of the first footage for Charlie’s Angels? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Charlie’s Angels will be released on November 15th.