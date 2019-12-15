Kristen Stewart Breaks Silence Over Charlie’s Angels Flop

Sony’s reboot of the Charlie’s Angels film franchise flopped at the box office when it opened in November. The film — directed by Elizabeth Banks and starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska — landed in third place in its first weekend. The film soon fell off of the box office charts. To date, the film has made $55.8 million worldwide, which is around as much as the film’s production budget. Some criticized Sony for not publicizing the film well enough. In an interview with The Playlist, stars Stewart opened up about the film’s failure, noting marketing the film was a challenge.

“Well, to be honest with you, I think if I had made a movie that wasn’t good and one that I wasn’t proud of and a lot of people saw it, I would be devastated,” Stewart said. “Luckily I’m not feeling gutted because I really am proud of the movie. And I think that the kind of the climate that we’re living in right now is polarizing and it’s weird and it’s kind of hard to promote a movie like that. And I think trying to have a really complicated, overly politicized feminist conversation in a five minute TV interview about Charlie’s Angels….I’m like, ‘Dude, we just wanted to have a good time.’

“I’m bummed that we probably won’t make another one, but at the same time I’m really proud of the movie and I’m so happy that it exists and can live in the world. Because I think for a lot of people it’s still kind of important even in a very non-serious way.”

Film’s like Charlie’s Angels, with female leads and directors, have been under a microscope lately. In an interview in November, Banks discussed why she thought female-led superhero movies like Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel succeeded when Charlie’s Angels did not, saying that men will go see a female-led film that fits into a genre they’re comfortable with.

“They’ll go and see a comic book movie with Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel because that’s a male genre,” Banks said. “So even though those are movies about women, they put them in the context of feeding the larger comic book world, so it’s all about, yes, you’re watching a Wonder Woman movie but we’re setting up three other characters or we’re setting up Justice League.”

