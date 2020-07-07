Check Out This Exclusive Clip Of Doctor Sleep Star Alex Essoe in Homewrecker

Uncork'd Entertainment and Dark Star Pictures have provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at a clip from today's streaming release Homewrecker, a "pitch-black" comedy starring Doctor Sleep's Alex Essoe and LA Confidential's Precious Chong. The film, directed by Zach Gayne, centers on Michelle, an interior designer and newlywed to Robert. Linda lives alone and fills her days with painting and exercise classes. Seeking a new friend, Linda coerces the reserved, deferential Michelle into visiting her home for a spontaneous interior design consultation. Once inside, it quickly becomes clear that Linda has something far more sinister on her mind than throw pillows.

Scripted by Chong, Essoe, and Gayne, Homewrecker is out now on streaming video on demand platforms, to rent or buy.

