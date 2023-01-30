Check Out This Legion of Super-Heroes Clip: "Welcome to the Legion"

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has provided ComicBook.com with a first look inside of Legion of Super-Heroes, the upcoming DC Universe animated feature film starring Meg Donnelly as Supergirl, Harry Shum, Jr. as Brainiac-5, and Yuri Lowenthal as Mon-El. The movie, which comes to 4K, Blu-ray, and Digital next week, centers on Supergirl's first journey to the 31st Century, where she trains with the Legion of Super-Heroes and helps them square off with a mysterious threat that is tied to a 21st Century conspiracy being tracked by the Justice League. But who can she trust?

In the clip, seen above, Kara is welcomed to the Legion of Super-Heroes, and gets a first look at some of her prospective teammates. It's...not what she expected.

Here's how Warner Bros. describes the film:

Welcome to the 31st century and the Legion Academy, where a new generation hones their powers with hopes of joining the Legion of Super-Heroes. Devastated by tragedy, Supergirl struggles to adjust to her new life on Earth. Taking her cousin Superman's advice, Supergirl leaves their space-time to attend the Academy. There, she quickly makes new friends, as well as a new enemy with old ties: Brainiac 5. But a nefarious plot lurks in the shadows – the mysterious group known as the Dark Circle seeks a powerful weapon held in the Academy's vault. Find out if the budding heroes can rise to the challenge in this all-new DC Universe Movie!



Meg Donnelly (American Housewife) and Harry Shum Jr. (Crazy Rich Asians) lead a star-studded cast as the voices of Supergirl/Kara and Brainiac 5, respectively. Darren Criss (Glee, The Assassination of Gianni Versace), Matt Bomer (Doom Patrol, White Collar) and Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys) reprise their roles in this ongoing Justice League continuity as Superman, The Flash and Batman, respectively.



The remainder of the robust Legion of Super-Heroes cast features Cynthia Hamidi (FBI) as Dawnstar, Gideon Adlon (Blockers) as Phantom Girl, Ely Henry (Players, Smallfoot) as Bouncing Boy, Robbie Daymond (Critical Role) as Timber Wolf & Brainiac 4, Yuri Lowenthal (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Spider-Man) as Mon-El, Eric Lopez (Young Justice) as Cosmic Boy & Chemical King, Darin De Paul (Mortal Kombat Legends franchise) as Brainiac & Solomon Grundy, Ben Diskin (Muppet Babies) as Arms Fall Off Boy & Brainiac 2, Victoria Grace (Pacific Rim: The Black) as Shadow Lass, Jennifer Hale (Mass Effect franchise) as Alura, Daisy Lightfoot (Avengers Assemble) as Triplicate Girl, and Zeno Robinson (Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons) as Invisible Kid & Brainiac 3.



Jeff Wamester (Justice Society: World War II) directs Legion of Super-Heroes from a screenplay by Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power). Producers are Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham by Gaslight) and Kimberly S. Moreau (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). Butch Lukic (Batman: The Long Halloween, Superman: Man of Tomorrow) is Supervising Producer. Sam Register is Executive Producer.