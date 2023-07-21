Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget Releases Barbie-Inspired Posters

Just like Paramount's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem did yesterday, Aardman Animation's Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget has drawn some inspiration from Barbie for new promotional materials. Capitalizing on what is expected to be a $100 million-plus opening weekend for the Greta Gerwig movie, Chicken Run has released some posted infused with some of that sweet, sweet pink energy. Based on the custom Barbie poster memes that went viral a couple of months ago, Dawn of the Nugget replaces "Ken" with "Hen" for some low-effort (but still funny and workable for the movie) wordplay.

The posters popped up on the stop-motion animation studio's social media platforms, spotlighting Rocky, Ginger, Babs, and Bunty. Netflix hasn't retweeted them yet -- maybe because it's Comic Con weekend and everybody is swamped...or maybe they just don't want to run afoul of Warner Bros.

...Get it? Because foul and fowl? Okay, nevermind, look at these posters:

The movie, from the studio behind Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep, is one of those projects that has been rumored a number of times over the years, and then became a reality very quickly once Netflix jumped on board. Now, we're months away from seeing it.

After spending the whole first movie trying to escape Tweedy's farm and setting up a new life for themselves, the sequel shows Ginger and Rocky, now with a child, faced to decide whether to return to the mainland to help save all of chicken-kind, or fend for themselves in their isolated safety. Besides Levi, the movie stars Thandiwe Newton as Ginger, Bella Ramsey as their daughter Molly, and returning actors Horrocks (Babs), Imelda Staunton (Bunty) and Lynn Ferguson (Mac), joined by new additions Josie Sedgwick-Davies (Frizzle), David Bradley (Fowler), Romesh Ranganathan (Nick), Daniel Mays (Fetcher) and Nick Mohammed (Dr. Fry).

Here's the film's official synopsis:

From the multi Academy and BAFTA award-winning Aardman (Creature Comforts, Wallace & Gromit, and Shaun the Sheep), and Academy Award and BAFTA-nominated director Sam Fell (ParaNorman and Flushed Away, respectively), comes Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, the eagerly anticipated sequel to the beloved and highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time, Chicken Run.

Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy's farm, Ginger has finally found her dream — a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger's happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk — this time, they're breaking in!