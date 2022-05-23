Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers Writers "Can't Believe" the Movie Got Made

✖

This weekend saw the release of Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney+, and it might go down as the strangest movie to be released by the studio in some time. The film dives into the obsession with reboots and nostalgia in Hollywood, a trend that Disney has largely been at the head of. Rescue Rangers also delivered some of the wackiest and most surprising character cameos in years, many of which actually came from rival studios like Paramount and DreamWorks. You may be wondering how parts of the movie were able to happen, or how the movie even exists at all. Don't worry, the screenwriters had the exact same question.

Dan Gregor and Doug Mand recently spoke to ComicBook.com about their experience working on a film as unique as Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers. With all of the crazy ideas and cameos that ended up in the final cut, they still can't believe it got made at all.

"What we can say is we can't believe this movie got made with the crazy things that were written, the crazy things we came up with, with Akiva Schaffer, our animators, our producers, and Disney," Mand told us. "It's insane that this thing got made."

Mand went on to say that the existence of Disney+ likely helped make Rescue Rangers a possibility. Had Disney wanted to release the film in theaters, it probably would've ended up being a much different movie.

"I would say that as a blanket is this movie exists really probably because Disney+ exists," the writer said. "We wrote this movie seven years ago. Disney+ did not exist. And it was a big swing. To Disney's credit, they paid us to write this thing that was very much a big swing. And we don't really know the ins and outs of what it would mean to have gone in theater, but the creation of Disney+ and Akiva Schaffer coming on board gave it life again, as a possibility to release something that maybe didn't have to be a four quadrant movie in the same way."

