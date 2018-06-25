Chloe Grace Moretz Won’t Be Hit-Girl Again After Disappointment in ‘Kick-Ass 2’

Fans were surprised to hear plans to reboot the Kick-Ass franchise without finishing the trilogy set up in the first two films.

But it sounds like the potential for Kick-Ass 3 was never all there to begin with, as Hit-Girl actor Chloë Grace Moretz said she’s not interested in reprising the role after how her character was handled in the second film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I love the franchise, I think the first movie was really, really special,” said Moretz at the Provincetown Film Festival. “I wish the second one had been handled in a little bit of a different way. Because I think we were all kind of looking forward to something a little different than what happened with it all.”

In the second film, Moretz’ character Hit-Girl and Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kick-Ass begin a romantic relationship, which was criticized at the time of its release. The two characters were friends who then became like siblings, and the romance angle was tacked on at the end.

But Kick-Ass 2 also came under fire from actors in the film, such as Jim Carey who criticized the movie’s gratuitous gun violence in the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting. Moretz did not disclose specific reasons for her comments on Kick-Ass 2.

“As much as I love the character of Hit-Girl, I think she lives and survives in Kick-Ass, and I kind of want to keep her there,” Moretz said. “I kinda wanna keep everyone’s mind in Kick-Ass. So I don’t think there will be a Kick-Ass 3, at least I don’t think with Hit-Girl in it.”

This makes sense given director Matthew Vaughn’s comments, which indicate he’s planning to expand the world of Mark Millar’s comic properties to film and television. Aside from Kingsman spinoffs and TV projects, the director said that plans for Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl were in the works, possibly as two different projects.

“We’re going to reboot Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl,” Vaughn said. “Look what Mark Millar is doing with the comics for clues.”

In the comics, a new character has taken on the mantle of Kick-Ass while Hit-Girl is on her own mission in her solo series.

Maybe we’ll learn about the plans for future Kick-Ass films as Vaughn’s vision comes into focus.

Do you want to see Moretz return as Hit-Girl? Or should they recast the character entirely? Let us know what you think in the comments!

[h/t IndieWire]