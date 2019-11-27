Chris Evans Is Excited to Learn American Horror Story Star Sarah Paulson Knows Who He Is

✖

Chris Evans is a pretty famous dude, but that doesn't mean he can't geek out over fellow celebrities. Last month, American Horror Story's Sarah Paulson was promoting her new Hulu film, Run, and she ended up posting a comparison picture of herself wearing a sweater similar to the famous one Evans rocks in Knives Out. In case you missed it, Rian Johnson's movie hit theatres this time last year and sparked a whole lot of discussions about the sweater. Evans even shared an adorable Christmas message last year that featured his dog Dodger wearing the sweater. Well, it took him a little while, but Evans finally saw Paulson's post and his reaction was priceless.

"Who wore it best? (Don't answer that, even I think it's him.)," Paulson wrote. "Sarah Paulson knows who I am. (How did I miss this?!)," Evans replied. You can check out the tweets below:

Sarah Paulson knows who I am. (How did I miss this?!) https://t.co/3VI6rC4o0o — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 4, 2020

Run hit Hulu this last month and currently has a 90% critics score and 75% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. You can check out the official description for the new thriller here: "They say you can never escape a mother’s love... but for Chloe, that’s not a comfort — it’s a threat. There’s something unnatural, even sinister about the relationship between Chloe (newcomer Kiera Allen) and her mom, Diane (Sarah Paulson). Diane has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she’s made since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe's only beginning to grasp. From the visionary writers, producers, and director of the breakout film Searching, comes a suspense thriller that shows that when mom gets a little too close, you need to RUN."

As for Knives Out, the movie is eventually getting a sort-of sequel from Johnson, who plans to continue the story of Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, but this time in a whole new mystery. In fact, it could even establish an entire franchise.

Unfortunately, Johnson's sequel plans probably won't include Evans. However, Evans has some fun projects of his own coming up. He will soon be seen in the spy thriller, The Gray Man, alongside Ryan Gosling. Based on the book by Mark Greaney of the same name, Joe Russo penned the script which got a polish from Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Gosling stars in the film as freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry, who is hunted around the globe by former ally Lloyd Hansen (Evans). The film is set to begin production in January.

Run is now available to watch on Hulu, and Knives Out is streaming on Amazon Prime.