Chris Evans Joins Emily Blunt in New Netflix Movie

After starring alongside Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man this summer, Chris Evans is ready to continue working with the folks at Netflix. The longtime Marvel Cinematic Universe star is moving forward with his post-Captain America career, and Netflix looks to be a big part of that. This week, Evans joined yet another big Netflix movie, this time starring alongside Edge of Tomorrow and A Quiet Place star Emily Blunt.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Evans has joined Blunt in the new Netflix film Pain Hustlers. Netflix got ahold of Pain Hustlers at Cannes earlier this year, with Blunt and Harry Potter director David Yates already attached. The film tells the story of a high-school dropout who ends up with a job in a failing pharmaceutical start-up in Central Florida. When the company starts taking off, those involved get roped into a criminal conspiracy.

When the package being shopped to different production companies, Yates compared it to fast-talking tales like The Wolf of Wall Street and The Big Short.

There are no details regarding Evans' character in Pain Hustlers just yet. In The Gray Man, however, he'l be playing a sociopathic villain, a far cry from Captain America. Earlier this year, co-director Joe Russo opened up about Evans taking on the role of the villain.

"We didn't have to sell Chris on the role; Chris sold us, in a way," Russo told Den of Geek. "We were talking to him as we were wrapping up Infinity War and then Avengers: Endgame about what's next for him or where he wanted to go in his career, and he said, 'You know what? I'm comfortable enough in my life and the work I've done that I'm just interested in taking risks moving forward, and I just want to play challenging characters.' So it seemed obvious to us that the right move here would be to offer Chris the sociopath and not the hero."

