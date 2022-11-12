Chris Hemsworth Shares "Rare" Footage of Thor Transformation Workout

Marvel Studios has recently released the sequel to Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and it has finally given fans answers to their burning questions. Wakanda Forever reveals who will takeover the titular mantle after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman as well as introduces us to a major Marvel character in Namor. You would think that the focus would shift to the most recently released film, but we're going to go back to the one that was released before this. Chris Hemsworth recently posted a never-before-seen behind-the-scenes video of Thor's transformation during Thor: Love and Thunder after he gained a ton of wait in Avengers: Endgame. You can check out the video below!

"Some rare never before seen footage of my transformation workout for Thor," Hemsworth wrote on Instagram. "It's a unique blend of several martial art disciplines and moves inspired by all the great 80s action heroes."

Natalie Portman also went through a body transformation to play the Mighty Thor and it definitely looks like she's ready to battle. Portman put on a lot of muscle to play the part of Mighty Thor. She already looks outstanding in costume and definitely could hold her own with Hemsworth. The actress previously detailed her process of getting in shape for the role she even states that she "feels strong for the first time."

"It was really fun," Portman told Vanity Fair about her workouts and training. "I worked with a trainer, Naomi Pendergast, for, I think it was, four months before shooting, and then obviously all the way through filming. We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes—heavyweight training that I haven't ever done before. Of course, I've never really aimed to get bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of both agility work and also strength work." She added later in the same interview, "It definitely helps you get into character, and it's definitely changed the way I move. You walk differently; you feel different. I mean, it's so wild to feel strong for the first time in my life."

Marvel Studios describes Thor: Love and Thunder as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively in theaters now!

