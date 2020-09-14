Thor: Love and Thunder Star Chris Hemsworth Takes Over Australian Weather Report and Fans Are Loving It

When he's not starring as the God of Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or filming an action-packed thriller for Netflix and the Russo Brothers, Chris Hemsworth is an aspiring weatherman. Maybe, maybe not. Over the weekend, a video from Australia's The Today Show went viral as the Thor star appeared on the show's weathercast, surprising hosts and producers in the studio. Live on-location at a non-profit organization, Hemsworth took over the mic and ended up looking like a total pro.

We get some help with weekend weather from the God of Thunder himself, Chris Hemsworth! #9Today pic.twitter.com/YsfCxADIiD — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) September 11, 2020

As such, fans of Hemsworth quickly took to Twitter sharing the video and showing the world Hemsworth's apparent hidden talents. Keep scrolling to see what they're saying!