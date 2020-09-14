Thor: Love and Thunder Star Chris Hemsworth Takes Over Australian Weather Report and Fans Are Loving It
When he's not starring as the God of Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or filming an action-packed thriller for Netflix and the Russo Brothers, Chris Hemsworth is an aspiring weatherman. Maybe, maybe not. Over the weekend, a video from Australia's The Today Show went viral as the Thor star appeared on the show's weathercast, surprising hosts and producers in the studio. Live on-location at a non-profit organization, Hemsworth took over the mic and ended up looking like a total pro.
We get some help with weekend weather from the God of Thunder himself, Chris Hemsworth! #9Today pic.twitter.com/YsfCxADIiD— The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) September 11, 2020
As such, fans of Hemsworth quickly took to Twitter sharing the video and showing the world Hemsworth's apparent hidden talents. Keep scrolling to see what they're saying!
Most Accurate
prevnext
The only weatherman who I believe is the most accurate 😂 https://t.co/yEKRp6P2ya— 𝔹𝕖𝕟𝕛𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕟【=◈︿◈=】 (@itsbose93) September 13, 2020
Would've Died
prevnext
I would have literally died. https://t.co/Mz6tTxSo1I— Vicki Cummins (@Vicki_Cummins) September 13, 2020
prevnext
i love him https://t.co/3NjN4ouvNq— lara (@wtvrlara) September 13, 2020
Why Not My Job?
prevnext
How come Chris Hemsworth can't just show up at my job? https://t.co/s3hxd4cj9F— 🗯️Killer Kung Fu Wolf Bitch🗯️ (@puckingladylike) September 13, 2020
Dead
prevnext
I AM DEAD
cc: @Tarnjitkparmar https://t.co/qfOEaXZXwC— Ria Renouf (@riarenouf) September 12, 2020
I Don't Make the Rules
prevnext
This is cannon now. Thor just travels around interrupting local news weather reports and flustering everyone around him with his charm and good looks without even trying.
I don't make the rules and I'm not sorry. https://t.co/ePz46cBgAk— 🏠In Your House 5: Seasons Beatings🏠 (@SpaceKingBobby) September 12, 2020
Pure Class
0comments
This was pure class :P https://t.co/t8G0MADRNw— Timothy Peter (@mrtimotheos) September 12, 2020
*****
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set for release on February 11, 2022. Hemsworth can be seen in the first three Thor movies, all streaming now on Disney+.prev