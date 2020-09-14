Thor: Love and Thunder Star Chris Hemsworth Takes Over Australian Weather Report and Fans Are Loving It

By Adam Barnhardt

When he's not starring as the God of Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or filming an action-packed thriller for Netflix and the Russo Brothers, Chris Hemsworth is an aspiring weatherman. Maybe, maybe not. Over the weekend, a video from Australia's The Today Show went viral as the Thor star appeared on the show's weathercast, surprising hosts and producers in the studio. Live on-location at a non-profit organization, Hemsworth took over the mic and ended up looking like a total pro.

As such, fans of Hemsworth quickly took to Twitter sharing the video and showing the world Hemsworth's apparent hidden talents. Keep scrolling to see what they're saying!

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set for release on February 11, 2022. Hemsworth can be seen in the first three Thor movies, all streaming now on Disney+.

