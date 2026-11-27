After more than a century of cinema, it is increasingly hard to surprise audiences. The horror genre is probably one of the toughest to be creative with, because even with all the monsters and demons you can imagine, every dark set of cellar stairs always lead to the same predictable jump-scares and dubious decisions. Yet almost 15 years ago, one movie managed to cleverly pull the rug from under everyone by setting up a run-of-the-mill movie that turned out to be anything but. Starring Chris Hemsworth just before he became a Marvel star and action hero, The Cabin in the Woods even had a title that could make you roll your eyes at just how many tired paint-by-numbers horror tropes it was going to contain. That couldn’t be further from the truth though, as the film instead delivered one of the cleverest and most re-watchable horror movies of the decade. Now fans only have a short time to catch it again before it leaves HBO Max on December 1.

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The Cabin in the Woods certainly starts out as a movie you know you have seen before, which is partly the point. A group of college friends which includes Hemsworth’s jock Curt, Kristen Connolly and Fran Kranz, head out to a remote – you guessed it – cabin in the woods. However, they soon find themselves under attack from a horde of monsters. What the audience soon discovers though is that this is not an ordinary cabin and these monsters are not what they appear. The cabin itself is part of a huge project which is being monitored by cameras and fed to a secret location where Richard Jenkins and Bradley Whitford’s two technicians gleefully try to work out how to torment their targets next for a shady global purpose. What follows is a story that continues to unpack surprises right to the end, which is why it earned itself some rave reviews on its way to a moderately successful box office.

The Cabin in the Woods Almost Never Happened

Image Courtesy of Lionsgate

There are some movies that can be made or broken in Hollywood by events out of their control. The Cabin in the Woods did not blow the box office away – possibly because a lot of people did just think it was another same-old cheesy cliched horror flick – but was possibly helped to its $70 million success by something that almost prevented it from being released at all. The movie was originally shot for release in 2010, but around the same time as the movie was completed, MGM fell into a state of financial problems and The Cabin in the Woods was shelved, potentially to become a tax write-off if the need arose. Thankfully, Lionsgate eventually purchased the distribution rights for the movie and it premiered in 2012. While this could have been a bad thing for the movie, it turned out to be strangely helpful to the movie’s promotion.

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The original release date of 2010 would have seen the movie release before Hemsworth made his debut as Thor in the MCU, an event that really boosted his box office potential and did not hurt The Cabin in the Woods’ 2012 release just weeks before The Avengers arrived in cinemas. We will never know how well the movie would have fared without this bit of adjacent promotion of Hemsworth’s MCU outings, but one thing for certain is that The Cabin in the Woods did not just rely on that get by. The film is one of the most creative movies out there, and it is a great way to spend a lean 95 minutes. If you love a film that keeps you guessing about what is going to happen, then you could do worst that give The Cabin in the Woods a whirl before it leaves its current streaming home on HBO Max.

Does The Cabin in the Woods deliver one of the best horror movies of the century? Let us know in the comments.