Chris Pratt Calls Dune's Timothée Chalamet "America's Tastiest Snack"

Chris Pratt is having a particularly busy month with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and the film was released to some great reviews. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marks the end of James Gunn's tenure with Marvel Studios, and it also might mark the end of most of the actors appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 officially in theaters, that means that Pratt has had time to relax and have fun. The actor recently attended the Lakers' semi-finals game against the Golden State Warriors, and he uploaded a hilarious post on Instagram that features Dune: Part Two's Timothée Chalamet, a.k.a. "America's tastiest snack".

"When you get courtside Lakers seats, (not to brag) they offer an exclusive, VIP buffet bar and restaurant with free drinks, delicious Tomahawk chops, cupcakes, and even America's tastiest snack, the Timothée Chalamet," Pratt wrote in an Instagram post that you can check out below. "You know what? I get it."

Chris Pratt on Emotional Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Ending

"It was really emotional," Pratt revealed to ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "It was really emotional for so many reasons that it would take too long in this interview to even get into. But it just was emotional. It was a lot of gratitude around the fact that James Gunn actually directed it and was able to do that. Just grateful that he even gave me the job to begin with. It felt gratifying, knowing that critics had said that it would likely be the first Marvel movie to bomb. And what was that gonna be like, to be the first Marvel movie to not be successful? To take these characters that no one knew, and now have them be household names, and to be part of that, and to have rides around the world."

Who will be in Dune: Part Two?

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

The film is expected to also see the return of Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Stilgar. New characters will include Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Christopher Walker playing Emperor Shaddam IV.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now while Dune: Part 2 is currently scheduled to be released on November 3rd.

What do you think about Chris Pratt's comments? Do you agree with him about Timothèe Chalamet? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!