Dune: Part Two Star Calls Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha "Terrifying"

This year will see the highly-anticipated debut of Dune: Part Two, Dennis Villeneuve's sequel to his 2021 sci-fi epic. The film will be adapting the remaining half of Frank Herbert's iconic novel, and will be weaving in a number of new faces, including Austin Butler as the villainous Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. In a recent interview with USA Today, Bautista, who plays Feyd-Rautha's brother, Rabban Harkonnen, praised Buter, and teased that his portrayal in the film is definitely different from his offscreen persona, or even his recent take on Elvis Presley in Elvis.

"He's just the sweetest guy you'll ever meet," Bautista revealed. "I don't know who this guy was, but it's not Austin Butler. It's not Elvis. His voice is different, his look is different. Everything about his demeanor is terrifying."

Who will be in Dune: Part Two?

Dune: Part Two is also expected to see the return of Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atredies, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Zendaya as Chani, with Christopher Walker playing Emperor Shaddam IV, and Florence Pugh playing Princess Irulan.

"[We] really try to dig into the humanity of [the character]. It's that thing of the bad guy in the world doesn't feel like he's the bad guy," Butler explained in an interview late last year. "He feels like he's the hero of his own story. And that can be a hard thing with certain characters; with others, it's easier, but you have to not judge the character, and you have to find a way to feel the motivation towards anyone of your actions. So, we had a lot of conversations and crafted that together."

"Denis is so thoughtful, he doesn't miss anything, and his attention to detail is remarkable," he said. "Denis is amazing; he's such an incredible director. The energy on his sets is amazing, everyone trusts him so much, and it's such a well-oiled machine, and he's a master of the craft."

Dune: Part 2 is currently scheduled to be released on November 3rd.