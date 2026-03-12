Chris Pratt’s Hit Animated Reboot is Leaving Netflix (And There Are Just Days Left to Watch)

Chris Pratt has had no shortage of box office hits. While his role as Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was wildly successful and made him a household name, there have been other films that have been blockbusters as well, including the first three films in the Jurassic World franchise, and animated movies as well, including The Lego Movie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Now, one of his major animated movie hits is about to leave Netflix just days after a new series featuring the same characters was announced.

Sony’s 2024 hit The Garfield Movie is set to leave Netflix on March 21st, meaning fans have just a few more days left to stream it. The film was a massive box office hit, grossing $257 million on a $60 million budget. However, the film wasn’t exactly a critical success. The film presently sits at 36% on Rotten Tomatoes, though fans gave it a much higher, 78% score. The film’s success at the box office alone was enough for a sequel to be in the works with Pratt set to return as everyone’s favorite Monday-hating, lasagna-loving cat.

The Garfield Movie Is Getting a Sequel (But Does the New Animated TV Show Impact That?)

It’s an interesting time to be a Garfield fan. While Pratt’s The Garfield Movie is set to get a sequel, a new animated television Garfield series is also on the way. Last week, it was announced that Paramount+ had picked up a new, 2D-animated Garfield series starring Lamorne Morris as the voice of the iconic cat. The series is currently in production.

The new series, while exciting, has prompted some fans to question what that could mean for the sequel to The Garfield Movie. While it was confirmed that the sequel was in the works last year, information at that time was limited with it only being revealed that Pratt is set to return as Garfield while Mark Dindal is expected to return as a director. There have not been any additional updates since. That said, The Garfield Movie was expected to launch a franchise of films for the iconic feline for Alcon Entertainment, the production company behind the film. Given the popularity of Garfield, there is no doubt enough story — and appreciation — for the character to go around, both for television and for the big screen.

What Else Is Leaving Netflix in March?

In addition to The Garfield Movie, Netflix is losing a handful of major titles this month. Titanic is set to depart the streaming platform on March 16th while The Wild Robot and The Hurt Locker will also be leaving later this month. However, Netflix is also adding quite a few movies and television series in March as well so there is no shortage of things to stream. You can check out the full list of Netflix’s March additions for yourself here.

