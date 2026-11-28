When thinking of Batman vehicles it is hard to get past the Batmobile as the most iconic of the Dark Knight’s rides. That doesn’t mean that the character doesn’t have other ways of getting around Gotham City that are just as awesome. In 1989’s Tim Burton movie, the Batwing created one of the franchise’s unforgettable images when Michael Keaton’s Batman flies it in front of a full moon, creating a version of the Bat Signal in the sky. Keaton also got to use the Batskiboat in Batman Returns while the Batboat was piloted by Robin in Batman Forever. Yet it was Christian Bale who had the coolest Batmobile alternative with the Batpod, a two-wheeled motorcycle that is slim and sleek and creates quite an impression blasting around the narrow alleys of the city. Fans of the Christopher Nolan-directed Batman trilogy now have the option of getting their hands on the actual vehicle used in The Dark Knight, but you may not be able to afford it on an honest wage.

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Used in The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, the Batpod is used by Bale’s Batman in several key scenes across the Nolan’s sequels. In The Dark Knight, the Batpod is used after the Tumbler vehicles is wrecked with Batman almost driving it into Heath Ledger’s Joker but diverting around him at the last moment. It is also seen in the failed attempt to rescue Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Rachel and in the search for Aaron Eckhart’s Harvey Dent. The vehicle was then used again in The Dark Knight Rises when Batman confronts Bane and the League of Shadows. Thanks to several distinct scratches and other markings, the Batpod has been matched to the Joker scene in The Dark Knight, which is one reason this is already bidding at $450,000 with an eye on pushing towards $1 million.

The Batpod Is Another Iconic Batman Gadget

In Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, the trusty long and iconic Batmobile is replaced with the Tumbler, an armored stocky vehicle that can blast around Gotham and withstand most attacks from the city’s criminals. Designed by Nolan and production designer Nathan Crowley, the Batpod was conceived as a smaller alternate vehicle for Bale’s crimefighter to use when the moment requires something slim and powerful. As well as appearing in the movie, the Batpod was also used in many promotional events for both movies, making this a very special piece of Batman history for anyone looking for their new ultimate collectible. Although it may not be the same as owning the Batmobile – the 1992 Batman Returns movie version recently sold for almost $5 million in a separate auction – owning any of the Dark Knights array of vehicles will see this one attracting a lot more bids before the hammer falls.

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The custom-made Batpod is built around a Honda CRF450X engine, with 31″ Hoosier racing tyres, fibreglass body panels, plastic, resin and fibreglass twin cannon barrels at the front of the bike, a light-up laser targeting unit and a breaking system operated by the user from the handlebar controls. However, don’t expect to go rocketing around the streets on this bad boy as the vehicle comes in “rolling only” condition, with the battery, fuel tank and throttle controls all having been removed. There are certainly some collectibles that would make you the envy of your friends, and this must be one of the biggest. Even without the ability to actually drive it, this is still a very rare opportunity to own one of the coolest Batman vehicles, and just being able to sit on the same seat as Christian Bale across two movies should be enough for any serious collector to reach for their wallet.

What is your favorite Batman vehicle? Let us know in the comments.