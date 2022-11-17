Elf and More Christmas Classics Coming to 4K for the First Time

'Tis the season to upgrade. This holiday season, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will release classic Christmas movies on 4K Ultra HD for the first time, including National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989) and Elf (2003) from Warners and the Rankin/Bass Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964) and Frosty the Snowman (1969) specials from Universal. Also coming to the premium format later this year is the beloved original A Christmas Story (1983) from Warners and the animated Rankin/Bass Santa Claus is Comin' to Town (1970) from Universal. Unwrap the details below. According to the HD Movie Source website, the list of 4K titles coming this holiday season includes A Christmas Story (1983), National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989), Elf (2003), and The Polar Express (2004) from Warners. Titles from Universal include Holiday Inn (1942), Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964), Frosty the Snowman (1969), Santa Claus is Comin' to Town (1970), and The Original Christmas Specials Collection, which collects the three Rankin/Bass specials in one box set. All titles are expected to release on November 1, 2022. See descriptions and disc details below.

Elf Elf 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray Warner Bros. | 2003 | 95 min | Rated PG | Release Date TBA (Anticipated Nov 01, 2022) Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: 4K (2160p)

HDR: HDR10 Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1 Audio English: 5.1 Subtitles English SDH Discs

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Two-disc set (1x 4KUHD, 1x BD)

This hilarious Christmas film tells the tale of a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts on Christmas Eve and is transported back to the North Pole and raised as an elf. Years later Buddy learns he is not really an elf and goes on a journey to New York City to find his true identity.

A Christmas Story A Christmas Story 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray Warner Bros. | 1983 | 93 min | Rated PG | Release Date TBA (Anticipated Nov 01, 2022) Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: 4K (2160p)

HDR: HDR10 Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1 Audio

English: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono French: Mono Subtitles English SDH, French, Spanish Discs

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Two-disc set (1x 4KUHD, 1x BD)

UPC 883929788361

A Christmas Story 4K (1983) Set in a 1940s-era Midwestern town and told from the viewpoints of a seven-year-old boy, who only wants one thing for Christmas — a Red Ryder BB gun — the episodic tale chronicles not only his schemes to convince his mother and father to buy him one, but also offers a warmly nostalgic look into 1940s middle-class American life. From the stories of, and narrated by, Jean Shepherd.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray Warner Bros. | 1989 | 97 min | Rated PG-13 | Release Date TBA (Anticipated Nov 01, 2022) Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: 4K (2160p)

HDR: HDR10 Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1 Audio

English: Dolby Digital 2.0

French: Dolby Digital Mono Spanish: Dolby Digital Mono Subtitles English SDH, French, Spanish Discs

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Two-disc set (1x 4KUHD, 1x BD)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989) It's Christmas time and the Griswolds are preparing for a family seasonal celebration, but things never run smoothly for Clark, his wife Ellen and their two kids. Clark's continual bad luck is worsened by his obnoxious family guests, but he manages to keep going knowing that his Christmas bonus is due soon.

The Polar Express The Polar Express 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray Warner Bros. | 2004 | 100 min | Rated G | Release Date TBA (Anticipated Nov 01, 2022) Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: 4K (2160p)

HDR: HDR10 Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1 Audio

English: 5.1 Spanish: Dolby Digital 2.0 Subtitles English SDH, French, Spanish Discs

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Two-disc set (1x 4KUHD, 1x BD)

UPC 883929788415

The Polar Express 4K (2004) When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray Universal Studios | 1964 | 52 min | Not rated | Release Date TBA (Anticipated Nov 01, 2022) Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: 4K (2160p)

HDR: HDR10 Original aspect ratio: 1.33:1 Audio

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

English: DTS 2.0 Mono

Spanish: DTS 2.0 Mono French: DTS 2.0 Mono Subtitles English SDH, French, Spanish Discs

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Two-disc set (1x 4KUHD, 1x BD)

UPC 191329235232

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4K (TV) (1964) The modern Christmas classic is brought to life in this stop-motion animated feature. Rudolph is shunned by the other reindeer because of his strange red nose. Rudolph and Herbie the Elf decide to run away and wind up having a series of adventures, meeting the Abominable Snowman and making their way through the Land of Misfit Toys before coming back in time to help Santa on Christmas Eve.

Frosty the Snowman Frosty the Snowman 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray Universal Studios | 1969 | 51 min | Not rated | Release Date TBA (Anticipated Nov 01, 2022) Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: 4K (2160p)

HDR: HDR10 Original aspect ratio: 1.33:1 Audio

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

English: DTS 2.0 Mono

Spanish: DTS 2.0 Mono French: DTS 2.0 Mono Subtitles English SDH, French, Spanish Discs

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Two-disc set (1x 4KUHD, 1x BD)

UPC 191329235249

Frosty the Snowman (TV) (1969) A discarded silk tophat becomes the focus of a struggle between a washed-up stage magician and a group of schoolchildren after it magically brings a snowman to life. Realizing that newly-living Frosty will melt in spring unless he takes refuge in a colder climate, Frosty and a young girl who he befriends stow away on a freight train headed for the north pole. Little do they know that the magician is following them, and he wants his hat back. This animated short is based on the popular Christmas song of the same name.

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray Universal Studios | 1970 | 51 min | Not rated | Release Date TBA (Anticipated Nov 01, 2022) Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: 4K (2160p)

HDR: HDR10 Original aspect ratio: 1.33:1 Audio

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

English: DTS 2.0 Mono

Spanish: DTS 2.0 Mono French: DTS 2.0 Mono Subtitles English SDH, French, Spanish Discs

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Two-disc set (1x 4KUHD, 1x BD)

UPC 191329235256

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town (TV) (1970) The Mailman decides to answer some of the most common questions about Santa Claus, and tells us about a small baby named Kris who was left on the doorstep of the Kringle family (toymakers). When Kris grew up, he wanted to deliver toys to the children of Sombertown. But its Burgermeister (Herr Meisterburger) is too mean to let that happen. And to make things worse, there's an evil wizard named Winter who lives between the Kringles and Sombertown, but Kris manages to melt Winter's heart (as well as the comely schoolteacher's) and deliver his toys.

The Original Christmas Classics The Original Christmas Classics Gift Set 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray Universal Studios | 1964-1970 | Release Date TBA (Anticipated Nov 01, 2022) Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: 4K (2160p)

HDR: HDR10 Original aspect ratio: 1.33:1 Audio

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

English: DTS 2.0 Mono

Spanish: DTS 2.0 Mono French: DTS 2.0 Mono Subtitles English SDH, French, Spanish Discs

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Six-disc set (3x 4KUHD, 3x BD)

UPC 191329235218

The Original Christmas Classics Gift Set (TV) (1964-1970) Includes "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" (1964), "Frosty the Snowman" (1969) and "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town" (1970).