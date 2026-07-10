Christopher Nolan Officially Responds to Wild 1980s Cult Movie Remake Rumors

What will Christopher Nolan do next? That’s the question that fans and industry analysts are all asking, now that Nolan’s new film, The Odyssey, is in theaters. With The Odyssey, Nolan has created a classic Hollywood sword-and-sandals blockbuster, adapting Homer’s epic poem of the same name. With that genre now under his belt, Nolan has practically done everything except horror and comedy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, rumors have it that Nolan will go from making The Odyssey to doing a remake of one of the most famous cult-hit action films of the 1980s. In a recent press interview, Nolan addressed the rumor directly, and here is what he had to say.

Chris Nolan Addresses Those Blue Thunder Rumors

Christopher Nolan sat down for an interview with Telegraph UK and addressed some recent rumors that he is considering doing a remake of the 1980s sci-fi-thriller Blue Thunder (1983). That movie follows a LAPD officer in the air support division who discovers a plot to control the city using a highly sophisticated helicopter known as “T.H.O.R.” or “Tactical Helicopter Offensive Response”.

In a world where drone warfare is becoming the next form of combat, Blue Thunder could be a timely remake. The Only problem is: Nolan isn’t at all interested in that project, and let it be known in no uncertain terms that the rumors are just that: rumors. “I have absolutely no idea where it came from. And besides, I was always more of an Airwolf fan.”

Play video

Nolan may be the one person who actually encounters these rumors the least. Ironically, the biggest ambassador for premium theatrical viewing is notriously adverse to using digital technology in his personal life – and that includes not owning a smartphone or accessing the social media spaces where rumors spread. “Partly because I know I’d become horribly addicted to them if I had one. I’d spend all my time looking things up.”

In fact, amateur filmmakers should all take note, as Nolan cites freedom from digital distraction as his driving force for being able to make the films that millions of fans enjoy. “I find I’m only able to advance my thinking on projects in those pockets of time where everybody usually jumps on their phone – waiting for a train, or in an airport, or sitting in a restaurant waiting for somebody to turn up for dinner. Those are the moments I work out whatever it is I need to do next.”

So if you see Christopher Nolan out, sitting quietly, don’t disturb him trying to get a selfie! You could be stepping on the next great Nolan film, whatever it turns out to be.

Watch the trailer for Blue Thunder (1983) above. The Odyssey is now opening in theaters. Talk about it with us over on the ComicBook Forum!