Christopher Nolan's Tenet Put on Game Boy Advance by Fan Out of Spite

Do you remember when The Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan was trying to convince fans to go out to cinemas during some of the scariest months of the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to see Tenet, a movie that he absolutely refused to allow to be either delayed or sent to streaming? Well, YouTuber Bob Wulff sure does -- and he apparently never quite got done being annoyed with the presumptuousness Nolan displayed throughout. So rather than go see Tenet on the biggest screen possible, as Nolan repeatedly suggested, he decided to put it on one of the smallest screens that would support it: the video display of a Game Boy Advance.

To make the movie watchable on that format, he spread it out over five GBA cartridges, each containing about a half an hour of video at 6 frames per second with a resolution of 192x128. And while Wulff says this is the worst possible way to view Nolan's film...we're going to have to see the math on that one, because this seems pretty great on the face of it.

You can check Wulff's video, which explains how he did it, out below.

Christopher Nolan's Tenet was one of the few blockbuster films to arrive in theaters in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic prevented the movie from reaching a wide audience - especially in the United States. The underwhelming box office (currently $362.9 million) may have also provoked Warner Bros.' decision to movie their slate of 2021 films to HBO Max.

"Tenet" features an international ensemble cast led by John David Washington ("BlacKkKlansman," TV's "Ballers") as the Protagonist. The film also stars Robert Pattinson (the "Twilight" films, "The Lighthouse," upcoming "The Batman"), Elizabeth Debicki ("Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," "The Great Gatsby"), Dimple Kapadia ("Angrezi Medium"), Martin Donovan ("Ant-Man," "Fahrenheit 451"), Fiona Dourif ("Cult of Chucky"), Yuri Kolokolnikov ("The Hitman's Bodyguard"), Himesh Patel ("Yesterday"), Clémence Poésy ("Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows"), Aaron Taylor-Johnson ("The Avengers: Age of Ultron"), with Michael Caine ("Inception," "The Cider House Rules," "The Dark Knight") and Kenneth Branagh ("Dunkirk," "Murder on the Orient Express").

