Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Reveals Amazing New Photos Featuring Robert Pattinson and John David Washington

Though almost the entire summer 2020 blockbuster release calendar has been uprooted, there is one beacon for movie fans eager to see films on the big screen: Christopher Nolan‘s new film Tenet. Though the likes of Marvel Studios and Universal Pictures have moved their slate away from their original release dates, Warner Bros. has kept Tenet in its July 17 release date, even after moving Wonder Woman 1984 from June 5 to August 14. It’s unclear if Tenet will eventually move from this date to a later time, but WB seems to be full speed ahead on promoting the film as a summer release, officially debuting four brand high-res photos from the movie which you can find below!

Little is actually known about Nolan’s latest film with the official description revealing only that it is “s an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage. One thing we DO know about the movie though is the cast which includes John David Washington (BlackKklansman), Robert Pattinson (The Batman), Elizabeth Debicki (The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), Dimple Kapadia (Dil Chatwa Hai, Dabangg), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Kick-Ass), Clémence Poésy (In Bruges, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows), Himesh Patel (Yesterday, EastEnders), Kenneth Branagh (Dunkirk, Murder on the Orient Express), and Christopher Nolan’s lucky charm, Michael Caine.

“We’re jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but we’re going to a number of different places,” Nolan said in a previous interview. “We’re crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way. [Producer] Emma [Thomas] and I have put together a lot of large-scale productions, but this is certainly the biggest in terms of international reach. We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There’s no question, it’s the most ambitious film we’ve made.”

The reason Warner Bros. has yet to delay Nolan’s new movie comes down to a simple reason: money. Though it’s unclear if movie theaters will be fully operational when the film is scheduled to open, the movie reflects a huge financial commitment with a report from Variety previously reporting that the film’s budget was around $205 million. It’s a general rule of thumb in Hollywood circles a film needs to gross at least double its budget to break even, thanks to advertising, publicity, and other associated costs. On average, Nolan films tend to gross just north of $350M at the box office, and the best time for a movie to make bank like that is in the summer months, at least usually.

