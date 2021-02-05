Celebrities Pay Tribute to Christopher Plummer After His Death

Actor Christopher Plummer has died at the age of 91, leaving behind a staggering body of work throughout his decades-long career. His most well-known performance is arguably that of Captain Von Trapp in The Sound of Music, though he also had notable roles in films like Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, The Insider, A Beautiful Mind, and All the Money in the World, with Plummer earning an Academy Award for his performance in The Beginners. The actor never slowed down throughout his career, having recently starred in Rian Johnson's Knives Out, with the death of his Harlan Thrombey kicking off the entire plot of the critically acclaimed murder-mystery.

In the wake of his passing, his peers and colleagues took to Twitter to share their respects for the actor, not only by praising his work as a performer, but also the person he was.

