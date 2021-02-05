Celebrities Pay Tribute to Christopher Plummer After His Death
Actor Christopher Plummer has died at the age of 91, leaving behind a staggering body of work throughout his decades-long career. His most well-known performance is arguably that of Captain Von Trapp in The Sound of Music, though he also had notable roles in films like Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, The Insider, A Beautiful Mind, and All the Money in the World, with Plummer earning an Academy Award for his performance in The Beginners. The actor never slowed down throughout his career, having recently starred in Rian Johnson's Knives Out, with the death of his Harlan Thrombey kicking off the entire plot of the critically acclaimed murder-mystery.
In the wake of his passing, his peers and colleagues took to Twitter to share their respects for the actor, not only by praising his work as a performer, but also the person he was.
Scroll down to see what celebrities are saying about Plummer.
Legendary Talent
This is truly heartbreaking. What an unbelievable loss. Few careers have such longevity and impact. One of my favorite memories from Knives Out was playing piano together in the Thrombey house between set ups. He was a lovely man and a legendary talent. 💙💙💙 https://t.co/eFwNVe762w— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 5, 2021
One of the Greats
Christopher Plummer... one of the greats. pic.twitter.com/Nv0ANVQeWf— Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) February 5, 2021
Absolute Hero
An absolute hero of mine. Christopher Plummer.— 𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗮𝘀 𝘁𝗼𝘂𝗳𝗲𝘅𝗶𝘀 (@EliasToufexis) February 5, 2021
Canadian legend of film and theatre. He will be greatly missed. https://t.co/qjptxinOVl
Lit Up the Stage and Screen
“Blossom of snow, may you bloom and grow, bloom and grow forever.” RIP Christopher Plummer. You lit up screen and stage over a lifetime of art. My thoughts are with your family and friends.— Dan Rather (@DanRather) February 5, 2021
Legend
So sad to hear that Christopher Plummer has passed. What a legend.— Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) February 5, 2021
Left His Mark
We're saddened to hear of the passing of Christopher Plummer. A true legend, and one that left a mark on our franchise with an incredible villain in General Chang. RIP. pic.twitter.com/Pgo0i9q5Mw— Discovery Writers (@StarTrekRoom) February 5, 2021
A Giant
The Sound of Music is a sad one today as Christopher Plummer has left us today. He was giant of stage and screen, winner of an Academy Award for “Beginners.” He died at age 91 with his wife of 53 years, Elaine Taylor, by his side. Rest in eternal music, Captain Von Trapp.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2021
Icon and Master Craftsman
An absolute icon and master craftsman whom few will ever match. His utterly bulletproof work looms high over a century of English language drama. He was also a Montreal legend who has been a source of inspiration and a hero for me for pretty much my whole life.— Jay Baruchel 🇨🇦 (@BaruchelNDG) February 5, 2021
Thank You
RIP, Christopher Plummer. Thank you for so many years of entertainment. #BePeace https://t.co/O8VnTWRjdP— Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) February 5, 2021
Brilliant and Truly Great
RIP Christopher Plummer. Brilliant actor and truly a great human. I had to rough him up in this movie and he insisted on doing it himself instead of a stunt man. Legend pic.twitter.com/ydWmp6Xoof— Dean Norris (@deanjnorris) February 5, 2021