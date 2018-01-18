Disney Releases Official Synopsis for ‘Christopher Robin’ Live Action Movie

Walt Disney Studios is preparing to take audiences deep into the Hundred Acre Wood with a new live action adventure, Christopher Robin.

Starring Ewan McGregor as the adult-version of the classic Winnie the Pooh character, Christopher Robin aims to tell the story of what happens to your imagination when you’re grown up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To give fans a little more insight as to the specific plot of the film, Disney released the official synopsis for Christopher Robin. You can check it out below:

In the heartwarming live action adventure “Disney’s Christopher Robin,” the young boy who embarked on countless adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood with his band of spirited and lovable stuffed animals, has grown up and lost his way. Now it is up to his childhood friends to venture into our world and help Christopher Robin remember the loving and playful boy who is still inside.

Christopher Robin is stuck in a job where he is overworked, underpaid and facing an uncertain future. He has a family of his own, but his work has become his life, leaving little time for his wife and daughter, and he has all but forgotten his idyllic childhood spent with a simple-minded, honey-loving stuffed bear and his friends. But when he is reunited with Winnie the Pooh, now tattered and soiled from years of hugs and play, a spark is rekindled, and he is reminded of the endless days of childlike wonder and make believe that defined his youth, when doing nothing could be considered something. Following an unfortunate mishap with Christopher Robin’s briefcase, Pooh and the rest of the gang including Piglet, Eeyore and Tigger, step out of the forest and into London to return the crucial possessions…because best friends will always be there for you.

“Disney’s Christopher Robin” is directed by Golden Globe® nominee Marc Forster (“Finding Neverland”) and written by Oscar® winner Tom McCarthy (“Spotlight”), Alex Ross Perry (“Golden Exits”) and Oscar nominee Allison Schroeder (“Hidden Figures”) based on characters created by A.A. Milne. The producers are Brigham Taylor (“The Jungle Book”) and Kristin Burr (“Ice Princess”) with Reneé Wolfe and Jeremy Johns serving as executive producers. The film stars multiple Golden Globe and Emmy® nominee Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”) as Christopher Robin; Golden Globe nominee Hayley Atwell (“Agent Carter”) as his wife Evelyn; Bronte Carmichael as his daughter Madeline; and Emmy winner Mark Gatiss (“Sherlock”) as Keith Winslow, Robin’s boss. The film also features the voices of: Jim Cummings (“Winnie the Pooh”) as Winnie the Pooh; Chris O’Dowd (“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”) as Tigger; three-time Emmy® winner Brad Garrett (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) as Eeyore; Toby Jones (“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”) as Owl; Nick Mohammed (“The Martian”) as Piglet; Peter Capaldi (“Dr. Who”) as Rabbit; and Oscar® nominee Sophie Okonedo (“The Secret Life of Bees”) as Kanga.

Disney has a history with the A.A. Milne characters dating back to 1966 when the studio released the animated short “Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree” featuring the character Christopher Robin, which was followed by the shorts “Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day” and “Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, Too,” as well as several full-length features and numerous direct-to-DVD titles.

Christopher Robin is set to hit theaters on August 3. Walt Disney Studios is also set to release live action films such as A Wrinkle in Time, Mary Poppins Returns and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.