Disney’s ‘Christopher Robin’ Official Trailer Released Online

Winnie the Pooh is coming back to the big screen this summer in Disney’s Christopher Robin, and the first full-length trailer for the film has finally been released online.

You can check out the trailer in its entirety in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Christopher Robin stars Ewan McGregor as the titular character, who has grown up and grown away from his friends in the 100 Acre Wood. Now that he’s been bogged down with the stresses of life and the real world, Christopher’s old pals have returned to help remind him of who he used to be.

This means that Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore, Piglet, and many other characters from the animated franchise will be making their way to our world in the film. Instead of remaining cartoons in the real life, like in Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, these characters will be walking, talking stuffed animals when they appear to Christopher.

On Thursday, Disney took to Twitter to announce that the trailer for Christopher Robin would debut during Friday’s episode of Ellen. The announcement, which you can see below, came with the release of the official Christopher Robin poster.

Sooner or later, the past catches up to you. 🍯 Tune in to @TheEllenShow tomorrow for the all-new trailer for Disney’s #ChristopherRobin. pic.twitter.com/VLRlY4Bzrm — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) May 24, 2018

The poster features McGregor’s Christopher Robin, surrounded by the real life versions of Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, and Eeyore.

Directed by Marc Forster, Christopher Robin is set to hit theaters on August 3. You can find the film’s official synopsis below:

“In the heartwarming live action adventure ‘Disney’s Christopher Robin,’ the young boy who embarked on countless adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood with his band of spirited and lovable stuffed animals, has grown up and lost his way. Now it is up to his childhood friends to venture into our world and help Christopher Robin remember the loving and playful boy who is still inside.

Christopher Robin is stuck in a job where he is overworked, underpaid and facing an uncertain future. He has a family of his own, but his work has become his life, leaving little time for his wife and daughter, and he has all but forgotten his idyllic childhood spent with a simple-minded, honey-loving stuffed bear and his friends. But when he is reunited with Winnie the Pooh, now tattered and soiled from years of hugs and play, a spark is rekindled, and he is reminded of the endless days of childlike wonder and make believe that defined his youth, when doing nothing could be considered something. Following an unfortunate mishap with Christopher Robin’s briefcase, Pooh and the rest of the gang including Piglet, Eeyore and Tigger, step out of the forest and into London to return the crucial possessions…because best friends will always be there for you.”

Are you excited for Disney’s Christopher Robin? Let us know in the comments!