Greta Gerwig's Chronicles of Narnia Reboot Aims to Shoot in 2024

While virtually all projects in Hollywood have hit roadblocks this year due to the writers' and actors' strikes, Head of Netflix Film Scott Stuber is hopeful that at least one major project will head into production next year, as he teased that Greta Gerwig's first The Chronicles of Narnia film could begin production in 2024. One of the more promising signs in its development is that the writers' strike has been resolved, which allows Gerwig and other collaborators to continue progress on the project behind the scenes, so even if we don't get a resolution to the actors' strike by the end of the year, a production start in late 2024 is still possible.

"Well, I think people know that we're aspirationally trying to get Greta Gerwig's [The Chronicles of] Narnia together and get that movie, which will be next year," Stuber shared with Collider.

Netflix's attempts to bring the iconic novels from C.S. Lewis to life are quite the gamble, as not only do such efforts come with the pressure of how beloved all the stories are, but also because there's an expectation that all the books in the series will be adapted eventually.

Back in 2005, Walt Disney Pictures delivered audiences The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, which earned an impressive financial reception and a relatively positive critical response. That was followed by 2008's The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian and 2010's The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, both of which were modest financial and critical successes in their own right, but failed to live up to the accomplishments of the debut film. Due to behind-the-scenes rights issues, the next four films in the series never moved forward.

Understandably, this has left audiences both excited and apprehensive about a new take on the material, as we're looking forward to seeing Gerwig put her stamp on the series though cautious that we'll still only get another handful of movies before the storyline stagnates.

Audiences aren't the only ones cautiously optimistic about the endeavor, as even Gerwig expressed her trepidation about the idea.

"I haven't even really started wrapping my arms around it," Gerwig revealed to GamesRadar earlier this year. "But I'm properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start. I think when I'm scared, it's always a good sign. Maybe when I stop being scared, it'll be like, 'Okay. Maybe I shouldn't do that one.' No, I'm terrified of it. It's extraordinary. And so we'll see, I don't know."

