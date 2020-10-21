Chuck E Cheese Mascot Says It Could Be Rocket Raccoon Stunt Double

✖

If James Gunn ever needs a stand-in for Rocket Raccoon, Chuck E. Cheese will be there to save the day. Tuesday morning, beloved comic writer Gail Simone asked the arcade if it preferred Marvel or DC — you know, the classic Twitter debate topic. Believe it or not, Chuck himself responded by saying that "mice don't care for traps." After some convincing from Simone, Chuck dropped a bombshell: he's apparently Team Marvel.

"It's not a trap, Chuck!" Simone tweeted. "Come on, dozens of restaurant chains answered, would just love to hear yours!"

That's when Chuck made the revelation, "I always thought I could be Rocket's stunt double for GOTG."

Eventually, the chain restaurant plans to introduce Chuck to the masses in the form of a live-action film and an animated series at some point in a post-COVID world. Earlier this month, Chuck E. Cheese CEO David McKillips revealed the licensing plans when speaking with Business Insider about how the company is navigating the coronavirus pandemic.

“This has been, no doubt, the most difficult time in this company's history,” he said. “The pandemic has been absolutely devastating for our business. Ultimately, we had to file a Chapter 11 in June. Now what we've done since then is make sure we had a touch point with all our guests to make sure we were still being relevant.”

“We weren't known for our carryout and delivery business. So we signed deals with all the third-party delivery companies: Doordash, Grubhub, Uber Eats, etc. And we made sure that we could deliver our pizzas, appetizer, and even birthday parties home,” McKillips continued.

He added, “They were complemented with an online experience, with what we call our "afternoon fun break," which was content that was put up every afternoon and even live sometimes on Fridays on our social channels.”

Both Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+.

Cover photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images